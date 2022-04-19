Paul O'Donovan: After exams you'd be like a cow being let out of the shed in springtime

Paul O’Donovan’s name was nowhere to be found on the list of competitors when Ireland’s elite rowers took to the water for the first major event of the 2022 season in Piediluco, Italy earlier this month.

The Olympic gold medallist was instead stuck in the books back in UCC where he is about to sit another set of medical exams.

There is also a short work placement to fit into a schedule that will culminate with European and World Championship bids this August and September.

Some men would sweat about that. Fret that others are getting a head start. Not just those crews in other countries but the competition closer to home with it.

His brother Gary, with whom he won Olympic silver in 2016, was part of the Irish 13-strong team. So too was Fintan McCarthy, who partnered him to gold last year in Tokyo, and McCarthy’s brother Jake who is another contender for the lightweight doubles boat.

Four into two doesn’t go but then Paul O’Donovan’s partnership with McCarthy was voted as the world’s best through the year of 2021 back in January after they won every race they entered, a list that included the Olympics and the European Championships.

You suspect he'll be okay.

“I wouldn’t be doing as much training as I would like to do at the minute but I am in a position where I am maintaining a good level,” said Paul who on Tuesday was unveiled as one of three new sports ambassadors for the National Dairy Council.

“Then within a couple of weeks, when I train full-time during the summer, I tend to pick off those last few per cents again and I’m in pretty good shape by then to put in some good performances.

“If you are training absolutely flat out all of the time, keeping the weight down all year, you can get a bit run down and repetitive so I find mixing things up keeps you motivated. You’re doing a lot of training still to keep up your fitness and then once the exams are done you’re raring to go.

“You’re like the cows being let out of the shed there in springtime, jumping up and down. You’re raring to do as much training as you can all summer and it doesn’t take much to get back up to top speed.”

The exams will filter through to the middle of next month and he plans on spending a month on placement so there are decisions to be made around what events to target with a succession of World Cup regattas due to happen through May, June and July.

He isn’t the first rower to take his time in going back up through the gears after an Olympic Games and he is, in truth, still in impressive physical shape with maybe four or five kilos to be worked off gradually as he gets back to the more rigorous training regime required.

His attention turned from the water to dry land over the winter when he competed competitively for Leevale AC at intermediate level and he clearly enjoyed the very different demands that came with running through the muck and dirt of a cross country race.

“It’s good. There are great aerobic benefits and there are great time benefits with the running as well. You can just throw on your trainers and do it anywhere in the world. You can go out running in the fields with the cows and all this type of thing. They’re very fit lads and much quicker than I am. It’s good for the bone density as well.”

O’Donovan comes across so laidback as to be almost horizontal but he is clearly a deeply driven individual whose sights are set not just on the summer to come but on the highest peaks possible across the majority of the current decade.

“The way it is going at the minute, all going well I will finish up the studies this time next year and then take some time out then before I go working full-time.

“That will take me to the next Olympics in Paris. I suppose I will have to get into the real world a little bit and do some work after that but once that’s over you can start focusing on LA and consider that then but it’s a while away yet.”

*Paul O’Donovan, Meath’s GAA player Vikki Wall and Ireland rugby player Eimear Considine have all been named as sports ambassadors for the National Dairy Council at the Sports Ireland Institute in Abbotstown on Tuesday afternoon