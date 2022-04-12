From domestic bliss to World bid: Kellie Harrington focused on ring return

Kellie Harrington insists she is ready to zone in on her World Championship bid in Turkey next month after a hectic week that saw her get married and pick up the keys to a new house.

The Olympic champion tied the knot with long-time partner Mandy Loughlin before finalising a deal on a new property in the Fairview area of North Dublin city, but the Worlds in Istanbul are now less than one month away.

“I’m not saying I’m not exhausted or anything like but I’ve kept training,” said Harrington who was launching SPAR’s Community Road Trip campaign on Tuesday morning.

“I’ve been eating all around me. That’s the only thing. But I’ve kept training and I’m enjoying my grub. But I’ve started to tone it down now with the food. Then focus, focus, focus on what’s ahead of me.”

There is a European Championships to contend with as well this year but that’s further down the line. First up is the global tournament in the Turkish capital where she will be the boxer to beat in the eyes of everyone else in the lightweight class.

Harrington’s one competitive foray into the ring since Tokyo last year was the Strandja tournament in Bulgaria at the start of 2022, which she won, but she spoke afterwards about the dirty tricks opponents tried to utilise against her.

“I know I am the woman to beat. I know that the target is on my back but I do just see myself as a contender. I know that sounds a little crazy but it’s what I do see myself: as a contender.

“I also see these World Championships, they are massive, but it is preparation for next year when the (Olympic) qualifying system starts next year. I’m not sure how that’s happening but this is just preparation. What will happen will happen, what will be will be.

“I’m going out there to make weight and hopefully get a few fights under my belt and see how it goes. It’s about preparation and then hopefully after the World Championships I have left enough room to take it up a few levels next year.”

She has said time and again that anything achieved in the last Olympics would not change here and she has been as good as her word, her preference to keep a “bloody amazing” wedding day as private as was possible an example of that.

Another would be her reaction to that win in Strandja. Highly-regarded tournament that it is, Strandja isn’t on a level with an Olympics or a World or European Championships but Harrington was nonetheless emotional at winning the gold medal in Bulgaria.

Her reason why was interesting.

“I suppose I’ve been there before twice and I fell short twice. This year, it was nearly like a mini-World Championships. Like, there was really tough competition in it. It was tough, like. I was boxing world-class girls.

“I think I boxed three new opponents…something like that. I’m always emotional when I win and when I lose. You just don’t get to see the tears because the media is not really around when you lose. Know what I mean? They are only all over you when you win.

“I’m emotional either way. Whether I win or lose I’m always emotional.”