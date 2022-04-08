LeBron, Lakers' low point as Showtime shuts down

America has discovered seemingly endless ways to annoy the rest of the world and relegation, or the lack thereof in any of its top professional leagues, is a particularly thorny topic.

Believe it or not, it's an internal debate too. The more US sports fans have been happily exposed to European football especially, the more they crave a basement battle to shake things up.

For example, take the curious case of the Oakland Athletics whose Major League Baseball season begins today. Baseball is back after a winter of discontent which was dominated by the club owners locking out their players amidst complex negotiations over remuneration.

The Oakland A's, as you may recall, were the subject of Moneyball, the successful 2003 Michael Lewis book which was turned into an equally successfully star laden, Oscar-nominated Hollywood movie in 2011. To summarize the story of their 2002 season a little clumsily: how do you build a team on a tight budget using complex performance statistics to predict future viability?

It was ultimately a relatively unsuccessful strategy because they didn't win the World Series and although it was billed as an alternative to old school scouting and the fact that players can also operate as humans and not simply as athletic output machines, it skipped over some key ways by which their squad was built but which did not fit the narrative.

However, it garnered enough attention because of a record-breaking streak of wins culminating in their clinching of the American League West, against all the odds. In 2004, two seasons later, the Boston Red Sox adapted the blueprint and, to this day, will credit the approach in large part for their first World Series in 86 years.

The A's still boast a comically low budget but there isn't such a warm and fuzzy reaction to their thrifty approach these days. It's one thing to be the lowest paying team in baseball. It's quite another if your output on player salary is almost the exact same as it was 30 years ago. Back then, they were the highest paying team in the game at just over $30m.

Nowadays the nine or ten highest-paid players in the league individually earn over $30m. A damning comparison next to the $33m it will take to send 28 professionals out this weekend to play at the Philadelphia Phillies.

Maybe the young blood they are prioritising over the more accomplished players they are offloading will shock the system but it's not highly likely.

Instead, this dumping of costs has led many to yearn for a relegation system in which the A's are replaced by a more ambitious outfit.

The likes of the Oakland A's can simply exist and meander. Their stadium is not fit for purpose and their fans can't be bothered but the ultimate consequence is not daunting enough.

There is no relegation threat for the Oakland A's.

So what are the consequences of underachievement and a lack of ambition in the US? Once you’re embedded within the leagues where protectionism is a virtue, there really isn’t too far to fall. The proposed European Super League had this as a baked-in vice and supporters balked.

For bigger teams in other disciplines, such as the LA Lakers, ambition is never avoidable and is always a suffocating source of pressure. The fear of relegation would never figure for a Laker coach or player because missing out on the playoffs is as bad as it gets.

This week, the Lakers' season crashed and burned into their own worst case scenario - they not only missed out on the playoffs; they missed out on the play-in, a relatively new concept which offers a chance to the ninth and tenth seeded teams in each of the conferences to take part in the postseason.

There are just 15 teams in the West (and another 15 in the East) and the Lakers couldn’t breach the top ten. And this happened less than two years after arguably the greatest player of the modern era, LeBron James, led them to the NBA title.

It’s an alarming fall from grace both for him as an individual but even more so for an entire organisation which so prides itself on box office degrees of excellence. From the Showtime Lakers built up around Kareem Abdul-Jabbar and Magic Johnson through to the Millenial resurgence delivered by Kobe Bryant and Shaquille O'Neal, the legacy of history weighs heavily on every successor who dares step out to represent the purple and gold.

For LeBron, the ultimate legacy chaser, the chance to wrap up his career with titles in LA was understandably enticing. This is the fourth act of his long and fruitful career. He went straight from high school to his local team, the Cleveland Cavaliers, where he was able to be as great as everyone hoped, despite not being able to drag the Cavs to the ultimate prize. At the Miami Heat, he got there eventually and back in Cleveland, the 2016 championship was his own dream realised, as well as that of an entire Ohio region.

That paved the way for a trade to the Lakers which was a dream combination of Galácticos proportions. All the short term sugar highs are possible but as with any expensively assembled outfit, the crash isn’t too far behind.

2020 was an especially strange one for LeBron and the Lakers. Just prior to the world shutting down, the tragic death of Kobe Bryant shook the organisation - not to mention the NBA and the entire nation - to its core. It was followed by a delayed postseason played out in a bubble in Orlando at the end of which the Lakers clinched their first title in ten long years.

A title is undeniably a title but the hangover has gone on a little too long and it’s difficult to see how deep the demise will go. LeBron’s first season ended, not unexpectedly, in failure in 2019 because that was all part of a rebuild. But going from a championship to a first round knockout and on to a play-in miss confirmed ultimately by seven defeats in a row is not how a top tier NBA flagship brand should operate.

And when I apply the term fall from grace to LeBron James, it should be caveated by the fact that at 37, he’s still performing pretty impressively, statistically anyway. At time of writing, he is still vying for the points per game lead with Philadelphia's Joel Embiid and Milwaukee's Giannis Antetokounmpo. Even if he is edged out, it will be be by a player at the peak of his powers.

It is the behind-the-scenes work he does which has ultimately proved the downfall of the entire unit. When you bring LeBron James in, you know what you’re getting; an outsized personality with an understandably overweighted say on team decisions. It’s a strategy that has worked in the past so you play by the sword and all that.

But the consequences of his more recent actions were encapsulated perfectly this week by Magic Johnson whose damning critique of a key LeBron player move sent shockwaves around the sport. Magic told ESPN that the Lakers missed out on LA native DeMar DeRozan (who signed for the Chicago Bulls as a free agent) because LeBron wanted to piece together a big three of himself, Anthony Davis and Russell Westbrook. DeRozan’s season skyrocketed while a combination of Davis injuries and Westbrook incompetence grounded the Lakers dramatically.

Of course, everyone else is enjoying a demise which is so much more deep-rooted than a barren 2010s bookended by success. At least that decade had Kobe ending his career gracefully while other teams were simply better.

After the Lakers coach, Frank Vogel, is inevitably fired in the next few weeks, the front office will have to figure out how to pick up the expensive pieces. LeBron will need to decide on a contract extension which will either cost the team an exorbitant amount of money for a player on the wane or engulf them in a firestorm of uncertainty as they attempt to offload him.

There is plenty for the NBA to enjoy and its most treasured franchise can, of course, rise again. But the true consolation is that the league and the Lakers themselves will never have to worry that relegation is the penalty for outsized incompetence.

@JohnWRiordan