Is this rugby country? More TV viewers for  Munster v Leinster than Waterford’s win over Cork

Leinster’s URC win over Munster attracted a larger television audience than Waterford’s Allianz Hurling League Division One final victory over Cork on Saturday evening.

Leo Cullen’s side secured a 34-19 bonus-point win over their hosts at Thomond Park, a result which pushed them 10 points clear at the top of the table with three games remaining before the end of season play-offs.

The game, which was broadcast live on RTÉ, had an average audience of 190,000. That equated to an audience share of 18%. The viewership peaked at 223,000.

While that game was underway in Thomond Park, Waterford and Cork were going head to head in Semple Stadium in the Division One hurling final. Liam Cahill’s side claimed early season silverware on a 4-20 to 1-23 scoreline.

The final was carried live by TG4 and their GAA Beo coverage secured an average audience of 119,000 (share 12%) with a peak of 200,000 recorded.

Earlier in the afternoon RTÉ’s transmission of Ireland’s defeat to France in the TikTok Women’s Six Nations had an average audience of 71,000 (Share 14%) with a peak recorded of 98,000.