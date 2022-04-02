'Cherry on top' - UCC Demons complete the double

UCC Demons have completed the double, after the InsureMyHouse.ie Presidents’ National Cup champions added the InsureMyVan.ie Division 1 crown, beating Ej Sligo All Stars 88-81 in the final at the National Basketball Arena.
Ej Sligo All-Stars moved into an early 10-6 lead thanks to a dunk from the lively Keith Jordan Jr. It wasn’t his only dunk in the game either, the American finished with 25 points in a fine overall performance. It was UCC Demons who would lead by the end of the first quarter, 21-14.
Midway through the second quarter a three pointer from Toby Christensen opened up an 11 point gap, UCC Demons 36-25 in front and they would lead by 11 at half-time too, 45-34.
Tobias Christiansen’s floater with three and a half minutes gone in the third brought his personal tally 16 points and UCC Demons were 51-39 ahead. But Ej Sligo All-Stars narrowed the deficit to six after an Oisin O’Reilly three and a Keith Jordan Jr. layup, which made it 54-48 midway through the quarter. A lovely three by Zack Powell just as the buzzer was about to sound closed it to three, Ej Sligo All-Stars trailed 62-59.
MVP Stevan Manojoivic hit two three-point jump shots in the final quarter, his second with 5’45” to go saw UCC Demons up 74-63. UCC Demons had to do without Kyle Hosford for the last four minutes, after the Irish captain picked up his fifth foul. Ej Sligo All-Stars tried to capitalise, a three from Oisin O’Reilly with 1’15 left reduced the deficit to 78-72, however a Tala Fam Thiam layup followed for UCC Demons straight afterwards.
Cian Lally’s driving layup with 32 seconds to go made it a four-point game, Ej Sligo All-Stars trailed 85-81. But the day belonged to UCC Demons, who wrapped up an 88-81 win.
Ryan Murphy, UCC Demons captain, said: "Our goal at the start of the season was to win the cup and most importantly, get promotion. We've done that and we've even added the league as a cherry on top."
Ej Sligo All-Stars - Keith Jordan Jr. (25), Zack Powell (18), Cian Lally (14)
UCC Demons - Tala Fam Thiam (19), Tobias Christensen (19), Stevan Manojovic (16)
Oisin O’Reilly, Ryan Young, Zack Powell, Cian Lally, Matthew McHale, Keith Jordan Jr. Josh Henry, Sean Snee, Eoghan Donaghy, Jamie Hayes (C).
Shane O’Meara
Jack O’Leary, Stevan Manojovic, Seamus Carney, Ryan Murphy, Kyle Hosford (C), Tobias Christensen, David Lehane, Tala Fam Thiam, Matthew McCarthy, Cian Looney, Daryl Cuff, Ben Horgan.
Daniel O'Mahony