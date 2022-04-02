'Pretty perfect' Glanmire complete treble with win over Brunell

The Address UCC Glanmire have completed the domestic treble with a 82-68 MissQuote.ie Champions Trophy victory over Singleton SuperValu Brunell in the all-Cork final at the National Basketball Arena.

An outstanding first-half performance from Ireland international Claire Melia put Glanmire in control. The forward converted all four of her three-point attempts on her way to a 24 point haul in the first half alone. Melia would finish with 26 in total, on the way to picking up the MVP.