Kanturk's Eddie Dunbar retains leader's jersey at Coppi e Bartali

Ireland’s Eddie Dunbar has retained the leader’s jersey at the five-day Italian race Coppi e Bartali after a thrilling third stage this afternoon.

The 25-year old from Kanturk, Co. Cork was second across the finish line of today’s Queen stage which took the riders over three categorised climbs and 150 kilometres of hilly terrain.

It was Dunbar’s INEOS Grenadiers teammate Ben Tullett who claimed stage honours after he jumped away from a select group of four riders that broke clear of the chasing pack on the run-in to the line.

Dunbar was hot on his wheels though, knowing he could only afford to lose 16 seconds to the 20-year old if he wanted to stay in the overall race lead.

Though he ceded three seconds to his teammate crossing the line, the result means Dunbar starts tomorrow’s penultimate stage nine seconds ahead of Tulett with Swiss dangerman Marc Hirschi of UAE Team Emirates lurking in third, a further 15 seconds back.

It was a mature performance from the former Irish national champion who has been dogged by injuries and beset by bad luck in recent years.

It is the first time he has held an overall leader’s jersey in a professional race since he turned pro in 2018, and if he were to hold onto it when the race finishes on Saturday it would be the first time an Irishman has won a professional stage race since Nicolas Roche in 2014.

Of course, one-day victories have come thick and fast in recent years for the Irish, with Sam Bennett blazing a trail as a multiple Grand Tour stage winner and one-day specialist on the flatter days.

While the recently-retired Dan Martin and Roche are others who have won some very big races during their glittering careers.

Dunbar has long been touted as a future stage race race contender, but has shown little consistency in recent years, aside from a very solid showing in his first and only Giro d’Italia in 2019.

His current run of good form - and luck - is the best evidence since then of his undisputed potential.

Previous winners of the famed Italian race include some of the sport’s biggest names including last year’s Tour de France runner-up Jonas Vingegaard, and 2008 Tour winner Cadel Evans.

No Irishman has ever won the race, and Dunbar will be hoping to change that this week.

Tomorrow’s stage takes the riders on a 157-kilometre loop, starting and finishing in the town of Montecatini.