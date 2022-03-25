Catholic Institute hoping to have double cause for celebration this weekend

By Saturday evening, the women’s EY Hockey League will have a new champion with either Catholic Institute and Pembroke taking the laurels, emerging from the pack in this rollercoaster post-pandemic season.

For long spells, it looked like Pembroke would take the regular season honours at a canter, leading by eight points at one stage, but the Limerick side’s remarkable rise has kept them honest.

To be in such a position has been beyond Insta's wildest dreams given that this is the first full season in the top tier with their two campaigns since promotion both cut short by Covid.

The influence of Olympians Róisín Upton and Naomi Carroll cannot be understated; they are both among the top three goalscorers in the league, offering threats from set pieces and play, respectively.

Indeed, in a brochure for the Irish U21 squad’s Junior World Cup campaign, each player was asked to name their fiercest opponent – Upton's name was almost universally mentioned.

But focusing on that duo is just part of the story. The second goal in last Saturday’s 4-1 win over leaders Pembroke was a pitch-length, training ground move of smooth movement and team interplay.

Leah Clery’s tireless running up top, Michelle Barrett’s tenacity, Laura Foley’s ability to ghost by players, and the timeless assurance of Christine O’Shea in defence are all pivotal.

Vitally, the club has also stopped being a net exporter. Carroll and Upton’s return to the fold after years on the road are key with Aebhfhinn Bourke (from UCC) and Hannah Kelly (Kilkenny via Dublin) adding real quality to the panel.

And ex-international Pam Smithwick – a Tipp native – has put quality in each line and opened a number of potential avenues for success.

If they win their lunchtime game at Belfast Harlequins (12.45pm, Deramore Park), Insta will have a - potentially temporary – one-point lead in the rankings. Then, they will hope to be active Muckross supporters for an afternoon, hoping the relegation-threatened side can deny Pembroke a victory (2.30pm, Serpentine Avenue).

Whatever happens, there will be little time to celebrate or commiserate as Insta also have an Irish Senior Cup final on Sunday against UCD at Rosbrien, bidding for a first final appearance since 1984.

Elsewhere, the men’s EYHL Division 2 playoff line-up will become clear on Saturday. Bandon need a win at Cookstown to take top spot in Group C and direct passage to the semi-finals but already have a quarter-final spot in the bag.

Cork Harlequins can only watch on in Group B; they lead both Clontarf and Kilkeel by a single point but with losing bonuses and two points for a draw, there are all manner of permutations at play.

Richard Fahey, meanwhile, has been taken on the role of Hockey Ireland’s interim Chief Executive Officer, starting next Monday. He succeeds Jerome Pels who is moving from the role he has held since January 2017 to take up an equivalent position with England Boxing.

Fahey has held several senior management posts within Irish sport over the past twenty years, most recently as Chief Executive of Tennis Ireland and previously with the FAI.