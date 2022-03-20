Josh Moffett wins West Cork Rally

Embroiled in a tense battle for most of what was an absorbing Clonakilty Park Hotel West Cork Rally, Monaghan’s Josh Moffett (Hyundai i20 R5) and his Wexford co-driver Andy Hayes took a 23.3 second victory over the VW Polo GTi R5 of Welsh aces Meirion Evans/Jonathan Jackson with the Ulster crew of Alastair Fisher/Gordon Noble, also in a VW Polo GTi R5, 15 seconds further behind in third.

With the top six through the opening stage at Ardfield all within a 5.2 second time frame, it offered the possibility of a close contest. However, it was early leader Devine and Moffett that became the constants through the stages that were bathed in sunshine. They shared fastest times, Devine on rugged coastline stage around Ardfield and Moffett through Hayes’ Cross after which Devine led by a second. Third spot changed more frequently than the sun hid with Evans holding the spot initially only to be replaced by McCourt, who had already made a fine opening with second spot on the first stage. On the repeat of both stages, Jonny Greer (Citroen C3) displaced them both as top seed Alastair Fisher (VW Polo), who stalled on S.S. 2, remained sixth.