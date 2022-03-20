Frustration for Irish relay teams despite national records in Belgrade

There was frustration for both Irish relay teams on the final day of action at the World Athletics Indoor Championships in Belgrade on Sunday morning, with both missing out on places in the 4x400m finals despite breaking the national records.

In the men’s race, the Irish quartet of Cillin Greene, Cathal Crosbie, Brian Gregan and Chris O’Donnell clocked 3:08.63 to finish third in their heat, seventh overall, taking 0.2 seconds off the previous record set by the Irish team that won world indoor bronze in 2004.

“A national record and seventh in the world is good,” said Gregan. “But we wanted to be in that final.”

O’Donnell, who clocked a blazing 46.18-second anchor leg, was of a similar mindset.

“We knew it was going to be nip and tuck so I had to go all the way, and ultimately we are disappointed,” he said. “A national record and one place off the final, it’s not bad, but we wanted more. I’m gutted now, to be honest. But we’ll be back for the Europeans and we can build from here.”

In the women’s race, the Irish team of Sophie Becker, Roisin Harrison, Sharlene Mawdsley and Phil Healy came even closer to making the world final, clocking 3:30.97 to finish third in their heat, seventh overall, and just 0.06 shy of advancing. Their time carved four seconds off the national record which had stood since 2004.

“I think I speak for us all that we’re a bit disappointed,” said Becker, who was spiked during a collision halfway through her leg. “But we came away with a national record, so that’s something. I tried to learn from my mistake yesterday and go out hard, keep my place at the break. I tried to stay strong.”

Mawdsley clocked the second fastest split on the team with a 52.09-second leg.

“I’m really proud of the girls, we’ve shown we can mix it with the best,” she said. “To be so close to a final is so disheartening, but we left it all out on the track today.”

Healy closed out a decent championships, in which she reached the 400m semi-final, with a swift 51.98-second anchor leg.

“I gave it everything and to fall short by so little is disappointing, but it was a great performance form the girls,” she said. “On the bigger picture, that’s one time posted for European outdoors so we have to take from what we achieved. On we go from here.”