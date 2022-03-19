Sarah Lavin clocks PB to qualify for World Indoor semi-finals

Sarah Lavin got the Irish team off to the perfect start on day two of the World Indoor Championships in Belgrade with a superb performance in the heats of the 60m hurdles, the Limerick athlete clocking a personal best of 8.03 to advance to this evening’s semi-finals.

“It’s a proud day for me, my coach, family and friends – everyone who’s helped me get here,” said Lavin, who was ninth quickest overall to qualify. “To run a PB on the biggest stage, it’s a bit of an ask to do it at 9am after being up so early, but I’m obviously thrilled and I’ll move on now. I’ll look back on the race and I’m looking for a few more hundredths of a second, maybe it’ll happen today and hopefully I can make a final.”

Her semi-final takes place at 5:31pm Irish time, with the first two to go through automatically and two additional qualifiers on time.

Teenage sprint star Israel Olatunde had a strong run in his 60m heat, but his time of 6.66 to finish fourth was not enough to advance to the semi-finals.

“I thought that was a good race,” said Olatunde. “I wanted to get out there and compete against the best in the world and I think I did that well.” Síofra Cléirigh-Buttner had another disappointing championships, the Dubliner way off the pace when clocking 2:06.99 to finish fifth in her 800m heat.

“Not only is it not good enough, it’s just not good at all,” she said. “It’s been a pretty sub-par indoor season for me, but no excuses. You always want to come to the champs and be at your fittest and sharpest, but the indoor season hasn’t been ideal picking up some niggles and trying to reset. The last two weeks were getting better, but sometimes you lose that fitness and it just wasn’t good at all today.”

Fellow Dubliner Luke McCann was disgusted by his performance in the 1500m heats, the 24-year-old clocking 3:44.03 to finish seventh.

“I’m not happy, I felt like no one could be happy with that performance,” said McCann. “It feels embarrassing to be honest. I know it’s my first World Championships and I’m new to the elite ranks, but I wasn’t celebrating when I qualified for this. I expected to qualify but that’s not what I planned for. It’s just really, really disappointing.

“I thought I could hang with those guys, I’m as good as any of them besides obviously Jakob (Ingebrigtsen), but I was gone, I ran a 1300m race there.”

Andrew Coscoran also bowed out after finishing fifth in his heat in 3:40.53. “Tactically, that was very poor,” said Coscoran, who came down with Covid along with battling some head colds over the past month. “I ran like a bit of a headless chicken out there. I tried to get on to the pace but I never really got going and ended up running wide for ages. The body felt okay, but it was just not my race.”

Elsewhere Ukraine’s Yaroslava Mahuchikh scored an emotional win in the women’s high jump, the Olympic medallist clearing 2.02m to take gold as the war rages on in her home nation.

Mahuchikh was at home in Dnipro on 24 February when she awoke at 4:30am to the sounds of explosions. “Even before I called my parents, I understood that this was war,” she said. “I cannot describe in words what I felt at that moment, and I wish nobody in the world will have the same or even similar feelings.”

Still, she found a way to keep training, and a collaboration between World Athletics and the Ukrainian, Romanian and Serbian federations saw her make a three-day, 2,000km journey to Belgrade last week.

“Hundreds of phone calls, many changes of direction, explosions, fires, and air raid sirens,” she said. “I would like to think that it was just nightmarish dream, but this is reality of getting anywhere in my country even today. This is the reality of the war.” Her chief rival at global level, Olympic champion Mariya Lasitskene, was absent due to the current ban on Russian and Belarusian athletes competing at international events.

*World Athletics Indoor Championships: Live, BBC Two, 4:30pm; World Athletics YouTube, 4.40pm