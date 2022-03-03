Late starter Perdue edges closer to first Ireland senior cap

Caoimhe Perdue looks set to become the first graduate of Cashel New Inn Hockey Club to earn a full senior international cap following her inclusion in the Irish panel for a busy summer.

Perdue – who has also lined out for the Tipperary senior camogie side – joined the club after taking up the sport in her first year of secondary school. Now, the current UCC player could feature two World Cups as she is set to co-captain the Irish U21s in April and will then battle, as part of a panel of 25, for inclusion in the senior World Cup line-up.