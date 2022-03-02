Joy for Listowel and for Liam McHale's Gortnor Abbey in Schools Basketball finals

THERE was further glory for Kerry schools on the second day of the All-Ireland Basketball league finals in Tallaght as St. Michael’s Listowel claimed the U16C Boys Schools League title, defeating Kishoge 60-44.

The north Kerry boys led 18-10 at the end of the first and stretched their advantage to 11 by half-time, 32-21. They never looked back after that, captain Darragh O’Keeffe top-scoring for the victors with 23 points on his way to claiming the MVP, while Luke Sheridan (13) and Dermot O’Brien (9) also kept the scoreboard ticking over. John Carlos Estrella kept Kishoge in contention with a 26 point haul.