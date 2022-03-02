Joy for Listowel and for Liam McHale's Gortnor Abbey in Schools Basketball finals

Wins for St. Michael’s Listowel, Rathmore GS and Gortnor Abbey on day two of the Schools League finals at the National Basketball Arena on Wednesday
JOY DIVISION: St Michael's College Listowel celebrate their U16C Boys Schools League final win over Kishoge Community College, Dublin/.

Wed, 02 Mar, 2022 - 22:27
Ronan Sweeney

THERE was further glory for Kerry schools on the second day of the All-Ireland Basketball league finals in Tallaght as St. Michael’s Listowel claimed the U16C Boys Schools League title, defeating Kishoge 60-44.

The north Kerry boys led 18-10 at the end of the first and stretched their advantage to 11 by half-time, 32-21. They never looked back after that, captain Darragh O’Keeffe top-scoring for the victors with 23 points on his way to claiming the MVP, while Luke Sheridan (13) and Dermot O’Brien (9) also kept the scoreboard ticking over. John Carlos Estrella kept Kishoge in contention with a 26 point haul.

IN THE BLOOD: Matthew McHale of Gortnor Abbey in the U19B Boys Schools League final
The U16B Schools League final there was joy for Belfast’s Rathmore Grammar School, defeating Skibbereen 55-38. It was a cagey opening, Skibbereen captain Ruairi Collins converted one of his two free throws to make it 11-8 with three and half minutes to go in the first quarter, but Rathmore pulled away after that, leading 18-10 by the end of the quarter and it was 32-20 at half-time. Jacob Byrne racked up 26 points for the victors and picked up the MVP for his efforts, while Tom Kearney had 11 and Eoghan Sherry 10.

Skibbereen’s standout was Finn Brickley on 20 points, while Sean Connolly scored 9 and Ruairi Collins 5.

In the U19B Boys Schools League Final, it was Mayo’s Gortnor Abbey who emerged 64-39 winners over Limerick’s St Munchins. Gortnor Abbey, coached by Ballina legend and Basketball Ireland Hall of Fame inductee Liam McHale, had another McHale to the fore on the court – nephew Matthew McHale scored 23 points to earn the MVP award.

It was a cagey opening first quarter, Gortnor Abbey just 11-8 in front, but just as with the opening two finals, it was the second quarter where the gap opened up and it was 34-21 by half-time.

Guiu Julian Guiard (17) and Conor Barrett (14) also played pivitol roles in Gortnor Abbey’s win, while for St Munchins their scoring was headed by Patryk Pejowicz (18), Reece Barry (8) and Liam Price (7).

JUMPER: Jacob Byrne of Rathmore in action against Naoise Quinn of Skibbereen during U16B Boys final.
