Ireland boss Mark Keenan ‘deflated’ by defeat to Switzerland

Ireland 72

Switzerland 83

A desperate first quarter and a few Swiss man-mountains they just couldn’t scale saw Ireland lose their vital Eurobasket 2025 pre-qualifier in Fribourg on Thursday night.

Despite letting the home side rack up a 14-point lead (14-28) in the first quarter, Mark Keenan’s side battled back, winning the second quarter 23-13 to get the gap back to four by half-time (37-41), Neptune’s Roy Downey chipping in a three-pointer on his senior international debut just before the break.

Their switch to a zone defence helped them wrestle back some control then, even while losing the third quarter by seven points to trail 51-62.

Yet, in the dying minutes, they had some chances to get back in and steal it, especially when Jordan Blount went to the free-throw line with 41 seconds left, trailing by four.

He missed both but even if he’d slotted them, you sensed Switzerland would still have sealed the deal at home and Blount certainly couldn’t be blamed as he was one of Ireland’s best performers, finishing with 19 points and nine rebounds before he fouled out in the dying seconds.

The men in green struggled for long periods to contain Marko Mladjan, in particular, who top-scored on 24 points with extraordinary accuracy from every angle and distance, shooting 89% of his two-pointers and two early threes that put Ireland on the back foot.

Under the boards, Ireland also really struggled to hold Arnaud Cotture, who racked up 21 points and threatened to pull down the rings with his constant dunks.

Ireland point guard Sean Flood, who plies his trade in Cyprus, led from the front with 18 points, four rebounds, and five assists.

The Templeogue man’s brilliant perimeter shooting kept Ireland in the game. He shot 100% from outside the arc, with three of his four three-pointers helping them to their late rally in the final quarter.

Taiwo Badmus was also excellent, top-scoring on 20 points, including five from seven free-throws.

Ireland really needed Badmus’ speed and physicality inside the paint after John Carroll went on two fouls in the first quarter — the Spanish-based forward picked up his fourth at the end of the third quarter.

He finished with just seven points on a night he’ll want to forget, though he did a good defensive job on Cotture in the late stages before fouling out.

Too many Irish turnovers (22 to Switzerland’s 10) also cost them dearly and they still need to improve their accuracy, especially from free-throws where they averaged just 58% to Switzerland’s 78%.

It was a game Ireland badly needed to win to stay in contention in Group A as Switzerland had also already lost to Austria so both are battling for the runner-up spot.

Ireland have a chance to get back on the horse when they face Cyprus (whom they’ve already beaten) in the National Arena on Sunday (5pm) but coach Mark Keenan admitted they were “very deflated. The scoreline doesn’t fully suggest how close it was. If we had gotten it to two, then it puts more pressure on their next offence. We were right there at the death, it’s just disappointing that last minute and a half.”

IRELAND: T Badmus 20, J Blount 19, S Flood 18, J Carroll 7, K Cairns and D Downey 3 each.

SWITZERLAND: M Mladjan 24, A Cotture 21, R Kovac 11, N Jurkovic 10, M Mbala, R Zinn and N Calesan 4 each.