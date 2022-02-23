Kellie Harrington wins at Strandja Tournament in Sofia

Ireland's Olympic hero  made her return to the ring in style with a unanimous win over Sweden’s Agnes Alexiusson
File pic Kellie Harrington   Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile

Wed, 23 Feb, 2022 - 17:05

Ireland's Olympic hero Kellie Harrington made her return to the ring in style with a unanimous win over Sweden’s Agnes Alexiusson to secure at least a bronze medal at the Strandja Tournament in Sofia.

Fellow Olympian, Aoife O’Rourke also recorded a second round win over Greece’s Vasiliki Stravridou at 75kg.

Also in action at 80kg was Kelyn Cassidy, who list out on a 4-1 split decision to Nikita Nystedt of Finland.

At 70kg, Christina Desmond lost a unanimous decision to Russia's Galina Golovchenko .

While at 57kg, Adam Hession also went down by a unanimous decision to Abdulmalik Khalokov of Uzbekistan, while there was a similar fate for JP Hale against Artur Subkhankulov of Russia.

Harrington now meets Kazabhstan’s Aidana Zabynbekova on Friday, while  O’Rourke will box Davina Michel of France.

