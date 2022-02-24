John Carroll's independent climb up the basketball ladder

JOHN Carroll (26) didn’t go to any of Ireland’s top basketball schools and never played for any vaunted domestic club.

He only took up the game at 12 and failed to even make a regional U14 squad in Dublin.

Yet the 6’ 8” power forward from Howth, who also has ‘threes’ in his locker, will be a key man when Ireland take on Switzerland in Fribourg tonight (6:30pm)

Carroll’s form in Ireland’s Eurobasket 2025 pre-qualifiers to date, especially 23 points and nine rebounds last time out, indicates that playing in Spain’s third division has him well tuned.

His unusually independent route to becoming a pro baller is just as impressive.

He played multiple sports in his youth. “I wanted to go to Fintan’s (Sutton) and play basketball but my dad wanted me to go to CUS (Leeson St) because it’s a Marist school, so my deal was I’d go to CUS but play club basketball and I joined Kubs in Kilbarrack.”

CUS has a sports scholarship dedicated to famous past-pupil Ronnie Delany and, when Carroll won it, he used it to fund a three-week training camp to IMG in Florida, the famous sporting hothouse best known for producing tennis players.

IMG offered him an extra week and then a scholarship. His sporting journey, since age 16, then took in prep school and college in America.

He signed for Czech side Ostrava straight out of the University of Hartford but dislocated his finger after four months and parted ways. Not long after joining Marin in Spain he got a knee injury that needed surgery: “By the time I had recovered Covid happened and everything was cancelled.”

He played for Zamora in LEB Silver last year before moving to start for Albacete this season. “It was a better fit for me because I’d have a larger role. I knew the coach wanted me and I’d be the main option.

“Albacete has a soccer team in the third division as well. They’re the biggest team in town but we’re gaining a lot of popularity now. We won seven games in a row, just lost our last game, and are top of our league.

“LEB Silver is really high quality, a lot of good young players and veterans. I could have possibly played in higher but I just wanted to stay in Spain with a view to working my way up the ladder and getting to the top league eventually.”

With a degree in history and a Masters in economics, he dabbles in the Stock Market but his hobbies are as singular as his focus: reading and paddle-boarding.

If he’s listening to music it’s classical (so it doesn’t disturb his reading) and Wagner, the heavy-metaller of that genre, is his unique preference for warm-ups.

“In college the ball moved through me a lot. In Spain it’s always in the guard’s hands so you have to do more with less. With Ireland it’s a mix of both. We play through the guards but I get on the ball a lot in places I’m used to playing it.”

The Swiss, who also lost to Austria, may be ranked 30 places higher but Ireland’s shooting stats to date are marginally better and they’ll also need Carroll, Jordan Blount and Taiwo Badmus to contain high-flying Natan Jurkovitz.

Switzerland v Ireland (6.30pm) will be streamed live on Basketball Ireland’s website and YouTube