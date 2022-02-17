McCourt and Greer put championship titles on the line

Omagh’s Cathan McCourt (Ford Fiesta R5) and Belfast’s Jonny Greer (Citroen C3 R5) set off in defence of their respective Irish Forest Rally Championship and Northern Ireland Rally Championship titles this weekend.

The Irish series, which returns with a Killarney and District Motor Club event for the first time in 15 years, begins with a bounce with an entry of over 90 crews.

Based in Castleisland, Sunday’s six stage encounter will use terrain within the Mount Eagle forest complex. McCourt will drive the ex-Barry McKenna Ford Fiesta R5 and will face tough opposition as the opening round entry is one of the best in years. Antrim’s Desi Henry and Omagh’s Patrick O’Brien both in Fiesta R5’s are very adept on gravel surface as Northern Ireland duo Jordan Hone and Gareth Sayers (Fiesta R5’s) and Louth’s Brendan Cumiskey (VW Polo GTi R5) will be waiting to pounce should any of the top seeds hit trouble. Series regulars Gerard Lucey (Mitsubishi), Niall Henry (Fiesta R5), Martin Cairns (Fiesta WRC) and former champion Ray Breen (Ford Focus WRC) are amongst the top ten.

Kilkenny’s Jack Brennan (Skoda Citigo) heads the 14 strong J1000 contenders. The first stage is scheduled to begin at 10.31am. All profits from the rally will be donated to the Irish Community Air Ambulance.

Meanwhile, Saturday's Orchard Motorsport Kirkistown Rally is the first of the five round McGrady Insurance NI series. Former champion Monaghan’s Stephen Wright (Ford Fiesta R5) has dominated this event in recent years and with Killarney’s Ger Conway co-driving, seeks a third consecutive victory.

Current champion Jonny Greer along with former Irish Tarmac champion Darren Gass, both in Citroen C3’s and eight time NI champion Glengormley’s Derek McGarrity (Skoda Fabia R5) are all capable of victory.

Other entries include Kenny McKinstry (Fiesta WRC), Philip Allen and Mark Massey in Fiesta R5’s and Clonakilty’s Cal McCarthy (Citroen DS3 R5). The rally starts at 9.15am.

Elsewhere, Triton Showers has agreed a four year deal to sponsor the Irish National Rally Championship that begins with the Claremorris based Mayo Rally on March 6th. Ritchie’s Mints and Projob Workwear are associate sponsors of the eight event series.