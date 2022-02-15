Watch: Road bowler's spectacular loft over the Dripsey river

Road Bowling star Martin Coppinger has become a social media sensation thanks to a moment of wizardry in Cork last weekend.

He teamed up with Éamon Bowen to beat first-cousins Aidan Murphy and John O’Rourke in the last shot at Peake but the day's - and now the year's - biggest talking point was a spectacular loft by Coppinger over the Dripsey river at the halfway point on Sunday.

"I walked over the bridge and I could see it was just within my range," Coppinger explained.

"No one wanted me to do it, but for the last six or eight months, I’m attempting stuff I wouldn’t have done before.

"You have to back yourself to do it, no matter what people say."

His supporters were urging him to take an easier shot, but having surveyed the scene he was confident he could hurl the bowl over the river, over the trees and onto the road past the bend, some 70 metres away.

Into his calculation, he had to factor that he was running uphill on a bend on a bridge and coming right up to the parapet. He delivered to perfection, it arced over the trees, landed on the sweet spot on the far side and then raced down the road.

Martin Coppinger in full flight. File picture

David Freely of the Peake club captured the incredible act on a video which has since gone viral amongst the road bowling community.

"I’m glad I did it, it’s great for people to see it on video, especially for older people who can’t get out to scores as much, it’s good for the sport too.

"I am trying these harder shots to improve myself. There’s a big advantage when you can play soft bowls or loft, you are playing the safe shots all the time. It’s brilliant when it comes off, but there is no in-between."

This was the biggest competitive loft of his career, €16,000 was potentially lying on it as if he didn’t reach the road at the far side, it would be declared a ‘dead bowl’.

In a contest that went to a last shot shoot-out with Aidan Murphy, an All-Ireland and European champion, there was absolutely no room for doubt.

"You just back yourself to do it, you can be put off very easily," he said.