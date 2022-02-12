Cup holders Warriors end Ballincollig’s 11 game unbeaten League run

Aaron Calixte of Garvey's Tralee Warriors hit 23 points in Saturday's night's Superleague win against table-toppers Ballincollig.

Sat, 12 Feb, 2022 - 21:09
Mortimer Murphy, Tralee

InsureMyVan.ie Super League:

Garveys Tralee Warriors 94 

Tradehouse Central Ballincollig 90 

Cup champions Garveys Tralee Warriors ended Tradehouse Central Ballincollig's outstanding 11 game unbeaten run in the InsureMyVan.ie Super League at the Tralee Sports Complex on Saturday evening. 

The sides were tied on 19 apiece at the end of the opening quarter with Niko Roso and Aaron Calixte finding their range while Tomás O'Hanlon drained a nice three for the hosts. André Nation who top-scored with 35 points kept Ballincollig in touch while Ciarán O'Sullivan also hurt the Warriors from the baseline.

It remained tight and tense in the second quarter with Nation catching the eye. A Kieran Donaghy layup had the sides level (45-45) after the second quarter before some superb shooting from Roso edged the hosts 73 to 67 clear after the third.

But Ballincollig weren't about to give up their winning streak without a fight. Nation and Ciarán O'Sullivan closed the gap to a single point but Roso and Aaron Calixte hit vital baskets which saw Warriors led by six with 1.27 left on the clock. 

Nation closed the gap to two but Warriors held their nerve and held out for a 94-90 win.

There was little time for celebrations - the sides meet again tomorrow in Ballincollig (3pm) where the Cork side will be keen to restore damaged pride.

Niko Roso top-scored for Warriors with 27, Aaron Calixte had 23 while Tomás O'Hanlon contributed a superb 16. 

André Nation was Ballincollig's top scorer with a game high 35.

