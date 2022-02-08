Road Bowling: Michéal Ó Ceallacháin and Christy Mullins claim titles

Christy Mullins held off a strong late rally by John Creedon to win the Rapid Response Benefit at Lyre by almost a bowl.

Creedon won the first two shots, but Mullins led with his third to the forestry. Creedon was well left with his fourth. Mullins beat that by 100m, which became almost a bowl of odds when Creedon only beat it by five metres with his fifth. Mullins raised a full bowl at the wall and had close to two bowls after eight to Crowley’s bend.

Creedon regained ground to McCarthy’s bend, but he didn’t have clear light. Mullins’ next bowl didn’t cannon well and Creedon got a massive bowl to the rose bed. Mullins beat that by 20m to hold a bowls of odds. Creedon followed with two more good shots towards the line to bring the lead under a bowl. Mullins prevented any late drama by beating the line to secure his win.

Michéal Ó Ceallacháin won the Munster Vintage (over-60) final at Béal na Bláth. He beat Jimmy Collins in the last shot with Joe Walsh third. He had 15m on Collins and 30m on Walsh after two past Kiely’s. After five to Murphy’s palms, he led Collins by just five metres, with Walsh falling off the pace. Collins snatched the lead with a brilliant eighth shot through Bradfield’s cross. Ó Ceallacháin regained the lead with a great 12th throw.

Collins made a mistake at the bull’s gate. Ó Ceallacháin then led well till he made a mistake at the last bend and it went to a last shot. Collins delivered a good last bowl, but it fell left before the line. Ó Ceallacháin lined his perfectly and beat the line.

Martina Foley played the score of her career at Castletownkenneigh where she lifted the Louise Foley Cup, named in honour of her late sister, as Mid-Cork Junior champion. She controlled this score, against Mary-Ann O’Donovan, from the off. She raised over a bowl with a super opening shot. She raised a second bowl to the first cross and held it to the second cross. She made the triangle in seven where the contest was effectively over. She continued to add odds to the line in a sublime performance.

James O’Sullivan beat Maurice Connolly at the Bog Road. They were level to Danny’s lane, but O’Sullivan gained a slight edge to the factory. He increased his odds to a bowl at the bog gate and held it to the line. Stephen Bowen had a miraculous win over John Donnellan in the return. Donnellan had close to a bowl of odds, but narrowly missed the line. Bowen hit back with an incredible last bowl, which Donnellan missed.

Johnny O’Driscoll beat David Buckley by almost two bowls at Ballinacurra. He made a bright start going through Brinny cross in three. He missed the church with his next and Buckley was level at Foley’s. Buckley led at the nooks. O’Driscoll regained the lead with a big bowl to the GAA field. He looked set to raise a bowl at Innishannon cross, but Buckley had the lead back to 40m at the novice D line. O’Driscoll lifted the siege with two massive shots, that secured his winning odds.

Muiris Buttimer played three sensational bowls from the school sign to the creamery stand at Schull, which were essential to his bowl of odds win over Michéal O’Sullivan. Those throws took him from hind bowl to two bowls clear. At one point he was close to three in front, but O’Sullivan reeled him in to the line.

Cian Boyle beat Trevor O’Meara and Michael O’Donoghue at Whitechurch. After a great opening shot O’Donoghue lost ground and never got back in the frame. Boyle took good odds down the hill and led to the top of the straight. O’Meara led at the farm, but missed Boyle’s bowl to the novice line. Boyle finished strongly to win comfortably in the last shot.

At Béal na Bláth Kevin Wall and James Kelleher (Mid-Cork) won the 2019 Munster U21 doubles final. They were level with Mark Shannon and Shane McCarthy (Carbery) at Bradfield’s cross, but raised a bowl to Murphy’s palms and held it to the line.