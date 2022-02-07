Taylor rejects Serrano’s call for longer rounds

KATIE TAYLOR rejected Amanda Serrano’s challenge to change their historic New York clash from two to three-minute rounds.

Professional women’s boxing matches currently take place over two minute rounds while men compete over three.

But there have been regular calls for women’s boxing to pull in line with their male counterparts - particularly for big championship fights.

Undisputed lightweight champion Taylor will take on Serrano at Madison Square Garden on Saturday April 30 in what has been billed as the biggest fight in women’s boxing history.

And when they met 42 floors up a central London skyscraper at a press conference on Monday, Serrano used her opening statement at the top table to appeal for change.

“We are making history and that’s what I want to do,” Serrano said. “I want to continue to open doors for the new generation coming through. We’ve spoken about equality many times.

“We’re making our biggest payday and I think we should just continue to make this fight iconic. I’m all about equality. If we make change we should make this 12 rounds, three minutes.

“If we want to make a change for the future, I think we need to take a stand.”

But Taylor remained diplomatic and chose not to accept the deal. “I think we are already making a stand,” she said.

“I don’t think it will make much difference [to fight over three-minute rounds]. The event is already iconic. This fight is even more important than we even realised. This proves that perceptions have changed already.

“This is a fight that I’ve wanted from the get-go. Ever since I turned pro I’ve had my eye on Amanda Serrano. We have had the second highest pre-sale in Madison Square Garden history - this fight is more important than we realised, it proves there is an appetite for these big female fights.

“We have changed perceptions of the sport already.”

Taylor, undefeated in 20 fights, counts Serrano’s elder sister Cindy among her previous victims, having widely out-pointed her in Boston in October 2018. But 33-year-old Amanda is a seven-weight world champion and is considered by many as the current No.1 pound-for-pound female fighter.

Taylor added: “I’m expecting the toughest fight of my career and I’m preparing for that.

“I know my mind can take me to places where I have no right to go. I’ve been there before in the gym and on big nights. Nobody has ever asked the question whether I can go there - that question has been answered.

“I’m not sure if Amanda has been asked that question and her legacy is riding on this. I think this fight tells us who the No.1 pound-for-pound female fighter. That’s why this fight is so iconic as well - we’re going to see who the best is.” Ends…