Winning streak not weighing on Ballincollig in Super League

Tradehouse Central Ballincollig head coach Kieran O’Sullivan insists their unbeaten record isn’t preying on their minds.

Ballincollig’s 90-73 win at Bright DCU Saints was their 10th in a row in the InsureMyVan.ie Super League. Their next challengers are Team 360 Financial Killorglin.

“We are very much looking forward to playing at home, as we have not played there in over two months. We don’t think about being unbeaten, instead it’s next game mentality, Killorglin gave us a very tough game in their place and Saturday’s game should be very interesting,” O’Sullivan said.

Ballincollig won 69-64 at Killorglin in October and head coach Liam Culloty says it’s a “free shot” for his side, with the expectancy all on their opponents. “Tough game on the road this week for us against Ballincollig, who are flying at the moment and being unbeaten in the league so far. They are a well drilled side and well coached, so for us to try and go up there to compete, we will have to play a lot better than we have been in the last month. It's a bit of a free shot this weekend, as I think no one would expect us to get a win going on form, so it's a chance for us to try to improve on the aspects that have let us down recently and try and finish the season as best we can.

"In Killorglin when we played them we felt we could have won that game, but for a late rally from Ballincollig, so if we can repeat that kind of performance again I would take that to give us a chance down the stretch.”

Garvey’s Tralee Warriors head coach John Dowling says their 85-75 defeat at DBS Éanna was a “wake-up call” for the InsureMyHouse.ie National Cup champions. The Kerry side are still second in the South Conference and Dowling is looking for a response against Moycullen on Saturday.

“Last week was a wake-up call for our guys, that we have a lot of work to do in order to contest with the likes of DBS Éanna, a top team in the league. Moycullen have shown they can beat anyone beating Killester and running (Griffith College) Templeogue close. We will have to be in top form if we are going to get the result”, Dowling stated.

His Moycullen counterpart, John Cunningham, is also looking to get back to winning ways, having suffered a 79-46 home defeat to Belfast Star. “Tough road trip. This being their first home game since their Cup win and they having two weeks to shake off the celebrations makes it even tougher. We’d like to think we gave them a bit of a fright in the Cup game down there, closing the gap to four points late in the 4th (quarter), but they still closed out the game like champions. One thing is for sure, if we shoot as poorly as last weekend, we haven’t a chance."

Belfast Star host Killester, as fourth play third in the North Conference. Star head coach Adrian Fulton is expecting a tough test. “Killester are just off a very impressive win on the road in Killorglin, after another excellent performance to beat the Cup winners Tralee Warriors. We will have our hands full with them."

Brian O’Malley is looking to build on their 95-71 road win at Killorglin. “There were still a number of things we had to work on this week. As we move back into the Conference schedule, it gives us a good chance to see how far we've have progressed as a team.”

North Conference leaders DBS Éanna host Dublin rivals Griffith College Templeogue. NUIG Maree host C&S Neptune in a game with special significance, as coach Charlie Crowley explained.

“This weekend’s game will be in honour of Bruce Kelliher, a club member who tragically passed away earlier this week. Most recently involved with Maree, but also heavily involved with Tralee Basketball years ago. Our sincerest condolences go out to the Kelliher family, you are all in our thoughts during this tough time.”

Meanwhile, in the MissQuote.ie Super League, WIT Waterford Wildcats have the chance to go level on points at the top if they win at IT Carlow Basketball. Leaders The Address UCC Glanmire’s game with Leixlip Amenities Liffey Celtics is postponed due to Covid-19.

Third-placed Singleton SuperValu Brunell, fresh off their 72-66 derby victory over Fr. Mathews, face a trip to DCU Mercy. Head coach Tim O’Halloran is hopeful that American Kwanza Murray can return after being a late injury withdrawal last weekend.

Killester had a four game winning run snapped by The Address UCC Glanmire last time out, a 104-97 home defeat. Next up is a trip to Fr. Mathews with head coach Karl Kilbride looking for an improved defensive performance.

In the opening weekend fixture on Saturday, Team Garvey’s St. Mary’s, who had a 68-67 overtime home win over DCU Mercy, are on the road at Trinity Meteors.

MissQuote.ie Super League fixtures:

Saturday 5th February Trinity Meteors v Team Garvey's St. Mary's - Trinity Sports Hall, 14.30 Fr. Mathews v Killester - Fr. Mathews Arena, 17.00 Sunday 6th February DCU Mercy v Singleton SuperValu Brunell - DCU Arena, 14.30 The Address UCC Glanmire v Leixlip Amenities Liffey Celtics POSTPONED IT Carlow Basketball v WIT Waterford Wildcats - Barrow Centre, 15.30

InsureMyVan.ie Super League fixtures:

Saturday 5th February Tradehouse Central Ballincollig v Team 360 Financial Killorglin - Ballincollig Community School, 16.00 Belfast Star v Killester - De La Salle College, 18.30 Bright DCU Saints v UCD Marian - DCU Sports Complex, 19.00 DBS Éanna v Griffith College Templeogue - Coláiste Éanna, 19.00 NUIG Maree v C&S Neptune - NUIG Kingfisher, 19.00 Garvey's Tralee Warriors v Moycullen - Tralee Sports Complex, 17.00