Nick Kyrgios lands first grand slam title by winning men’s doubles in Melbourne

Nick Kyrgios won his first grand slam title with close friend Thanasi Kokkinakis in the men’s doubles at the Australian Open
Nick Kyrgios, right, and Thanasi Kokkinakis celebrate their Australian Open triumph. Picture: Andy Brownbill

Sat, 29 Jan, 2022 - 14:04
Eleanor Crooks

Nick Kyrgios won his first grand slam title with close friend Thanasi Kokkinakis in the men’s doubles at the Australian Open.

Kyrgios and Kokkinakis have enjoyed a brilliant run at Melbourne Park, carried to the final by a wave of raucous support, and it culminated in a 7-5 6-4 victory over fellow Australians Matt Ebden and Max Purcell in front of a packed crowd on Rod Laver Arena.

The pair celebrated with a chest bump as they became the first all-Australian pair to win the title since Todd Woodbridge and Mark Woodforde in 1997.

Nick Kyrgios, right, and Thanasi Kokkinakis celebrate with a chest bump (Tertius Pickard/AP)

Kyrgios and Kokkinakis came through the junior ranks together and won the Wimbledon boys’ title together nine years ago.

“What a week,” said Kokkinakis. “Nick, I love you brother. I can honestly say we did not expect to even come close to this.”

Kyrgios added: “This week has been a dream come true and I wouldn’t want to do it with anyone else. I’m just super happy. I don’t know how we’re doing this or what’s going on.”

<p>Ashleigh Barty is the Australian Open champion (Hamish Blair/AP)</p>

Ashleigh Barty ends wait for a home winner of an Australian Open singles title

