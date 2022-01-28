Clare cycling champion 'lucky to be alive' after horror training smash

Clare native Imogen Cotter suffered fractures to her patella and radius and required surgery after she was struck by car while training in Spain
Clare cycling champion 'lucky to be alive' after horror training smash

Imogen Cotter during a training session at her home in Ruan, Clare last year. 

Fri, 28 Jan, 2022 - 08:37
Colm O’Connor

Irish cycling champion Imogen Cotter says she feels 'so lucky to be alive' after she was struck by a car while training in Spain.

Clare native Cotter suffered fractures to her patella and radius and required surgery following the horrific smash.

"Yesterday while out riding, I was hit by a car. The car was overtaking a cyclist on the other side of the road and drove head-on straight into me at high speed," Cotter posted on Instagram on Thursday night.

"I feel so lucky to be alive. I was taken by ambulance to hospital, where it appears I fractured my patella and broke my radius, as well as needing quite a few stitches. 

"I had surgery late last night. I’m just so grateful to still be here to write this. It could have been so much worse."

Cotter began racing three seasons ago and won the senior road race national championship title in October.

She subsequently inked a one-year contract with the Belgium-based UCI Continental team Plantur-Pura and had also been selected to represent Ireland at the UCI Cycling Esports World Championships next month.

Meanwhile, Cycling Ireland has appointed Nicolas Roche as Director Sportif for the Cycling Ireland Senior Road Program. 

The role will include preparation of athletes and attendance at the European Championships in August and the UCI Road World Championships, which are scheduled to take place in Wollongong, Australia in September. The appointment takes place with immediate effect. In addition, Roche will provide mentorship for Junior and U23 Teams.

 “Having recently retired from professional cycling I am delighted to be asked by Cycling Ireland to become part of the organisation in this manner. I am very taken by the ambition and vision for cycling in Ireland and I really look forward to working with athletes and staff in preparation for upcoming international events. I benefited from support and guidance throughout my career, and I am looking forward to giving back to junior and U23 riders and hopefully helping to develop a pipeline of Irish talent,” said Nicolas Roche.

More in this section

Australian Open Tennis Rafael Nadal pushes through to Australian Open final
Boxing from Liverpool Previews Katie Taylor ready to make more history - but one glaring omission on the CV
Garvey's Tralee Warriors celebrate 22/1/2022 Basketball: Tralee Warriors and Glanmire getting back to basics after Cup success
Australian Open Tennis

Emotional Rafael Nadal secures shot at history after fearing his career was over

READ NOW
IE-logo-subscribe

Latest

Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Larry Ryan
Larry Ryan

On the other hand...

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up