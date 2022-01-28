Clare cycling champion 'lucky to be alive' after horror training smash

Irish cycling champion Imogen Cotter says she feels 'so lucky to be alive' after she was struck by a car while training in Spain.

Clare native Cotter suffered fractures to her patella and radius and required surgery following the horrific smash.

"Yesterday while out riding, I was hit by a car. The car was overtaking a cyclist on the other side of the road and drove head-on straight into me at high speed," Cotter posted on Instagram on Thursday night.

"I feel so lucky to be alive. I was taken by ambulance to hospital, where it appears I fractured my patella and broke my radius, as well as needing quite a few stitches.

"I had surgery late last night. I’m just so grateful to still be here to write this. It could have been so much worse."

Cotter began racing three seasons ago and won the senior road race national championship title in October.

She subsequently inked a one-year contract with the Belgium-based UCI Continental team Plantur-Pura and had also been selected to represent Ireland at the UCI Cycling Esports World Championships next month.

Meanwhile, Cycling Ireland has appointed Nicolas Roche as Director Sportif for the Cycling Ireland Senior Road Program.

The role will include preparation of athletes and attendance at the European Championships in August and the UCI Road World Championships, which are scheduled to take place in Wollongong, Australia in September. The appointment takes place with immediate effect. In addition, Roche will provide mentorship for Junior and U23 Teams.

“Having recently retired from professional cycling I am delighted to be asked by Cycling Ireland to become part of the organisation in this manner. I am very taken by the ambition and vision for cycling in Ireland and I really look forward to working with athletes and staff in preparation for upcoming international events. I benefited from support and guidance throughout my career, and I am looking forward to giving back to junior and U23 riders and hopefully helping to develop a pipeline of Irish talent,” said Nicolas Roche.