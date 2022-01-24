Ireland unveils six-strong team for Winter Olympics

Ireland will be represented by a six-strong team at the Winter Olympic Games in Beijing next month.
Seamus O’Connor is the most experienced of the sextet and makes history by becoming the first Irish athlete to compete in three Winter Games while Elsa Desmond also enters the record books as the country’s first representative in the luge.
Team Ireland Chef de Mission Nancy Chillingworth heaped praise on those selected: “The resilience and determination that these athletes displayed throughout the qualification process and throughout the challenges with which they were faced is a credit to them and we are very much looking forward to supporting them as they achieve their dreams in Beijing 2022. Throughout the past few years, due to Covid, athletes have endured changes to qualification pathways, experienced cancelled qualification events, and have adapted their training on a continuous basis to ensure they could be as prepared as they can be.”
The Team Ireland athletes are currently at a pre-games camp in Innsbruck, where they are training from their base in Mutters before departing for Beijing, on January 26. The Games run from February 4th to 20th.