Growing fears that Nphet may not back full stadia reopening

The Oireachtas Joint Committee on Sport will on Thursday write to the Government to support a full reopening of sports stadiums for major events amid growing concerns Nphet will not back such a move.

Politicians across the Dáil and Seanad support a full restoration of crowds in time for Ireland’s Six Nations opener with Wales as well as the start of the GAA National Leagues schedule.

However, a number of sources within the Stadium Working Group and in political circles told the Irish Examiner that there are increasing fears that Nphet may object to full capacity crowd reintroductions, at the meeting with Government.

That concern is shared by the Joint Oireachtas Committee for Media, Tourism, Arts, Culture, Sport and the Gaeltacht who agreed to write to the Minister of Sport Jack Chambers to give its support and backing for a full reopening of outdoor events.

“The Oireachtas Committee will on Thursday formally write to the Minister to support increasing capacity at all major sporting events, including Six Nations games at the Aviva Stadium and GAA leagues fixtures,” said a source.

“It was agreed that the letter will be sent to Minister Chambers ahead of (the) meeting, and we hope it brings enough pressure to open stadiums up with safety first protocols in place.

“There is a view that it will be very hard for the Government not to reopen for sporting events if, as has been speculated hard, that hospitality reopens to normal service from this weekend - however Nphet’s resistance to such a move may prove too much to bear.

“Such a move to reopen hospitality will heap considerable pressure on Government to resume attendances at outdoor sporting events, as well as arts and cultural gatherings.”

A source within the stadium group which is made up of IRFU, GAA and FAI, and which is part of the Combined Working Group with the Department of Sport, said there were fears that a recommendation from Nphet was not guaranteed.

“Even at this stage, we still don’t know what is happening. Politicians want full houses, and we want full houses, but Nphet may not go for it.”

Anything beyond a full restoration will cause chaos for the IRFU and GAA as both enter a key period for both organisations with National Leagues beginning in the final weekend of January, and Ireland’s Six Nations opener with Wales taking place on February 5.

There was growing optimism here earlier this week when Scotland reopened to full capacity attendances, and with the announcement in Wales last week that it would also be opening up.

Both countries have had even greater restrictions than Ireland’s 5,000 limits, with Wales banning all supporters and Scotland allowing 500 into live sporting events.