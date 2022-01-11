Ireland announce new dates for Covid-interrupted West Indies series

The second ODI will now take place on Thursday with the third and final game on Sunday.
Ireland announce new dates for Covid-interrupted West Indies series

Andy Balbirnie in action for Ireland against the West Indies in the first ODI in Jamaica. Picture: Cricket West Indies

Tue, 11 Jan, 2022 - 16:30

Ireland's only scheduled T20 international before next month's World Cup qualifiers has been cancelled as Cricket West Indies and their Irish counterparts announced changes to the schedule for the ongoing One-Day International series.

The second game of the three-match series, due to be played on Tuesday, was postponed after a combination of Covid-19 and injuries left the Irish squad depleted.

The second ODI will now take place on Thursday with the third and final game on Sunday.

The West Indies won the opening game by 24 runs.

The ripple effect is that the scheduled T20 international between the teams will now not be played.

This leaves Ireland with no T20 games on the schedule before the World Cup global qualifier due to take place in Muscat next month.

However, it is likely that there will be warm-up matches ahead of the tournament in Oman.

More in this section

Road Bowling: Wayne Callanan advances to Paddy Barry Cup semi-final Road Bowling: Wayne Callanan advances to Paddy Barry Cup semi-final
Ireland's second ODI against West Indies postponed due to Covid Ireland's second ODI against West Indies postponed due to Covid
Novak Djokovic File Photo Novak Djokovic ‘pleased and grateful’ for Australian visa appeal victory
#Cricket
<p>Novak Djokovic’s participation at the Australian Open remains in doubt (Kelly Defina/AP)</p>

Novak Djokovic’s Australian Open in fresh doubt over reported false travel claim

READ NOW
IE-logo-subscribe

Latest

Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Larry Ryan
Larry Ryan

On the other hand...

ANTHONYDALY_SQUOOSH
IE_Podcast_Logo

The GAA Podcast

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up