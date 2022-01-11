Ireland announce new dates for Covid-interrupted West Indies series

Ireland's only scheduled T20 international before next month's World Cup qualifiers has been cancelled as Cricket West Indies and their Irish counterparts announced changes to the schedule for the ongoing One-Day International series.
The second game of the three-match series, due to be played on Tuesday, was postponed after a combination of Covid-19 and injuries left the Irish squad depleted.
The second ODI will now take place on Thursday with the third and final game on Sunday.
The West Indies won the opening game by 24 runs.
The ripple effect is that the scheduled T20 international between the teams will now not be played.
This leaves Ireland with no T20 games on the schedule before the World Cup global qualifier due to take place in Muscat next month.
However, it is likely that there will be warm-up matches ahead of the tournament in Oman.