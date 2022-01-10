Ireland's second ODI against West Indies postponed due to Covid

Two further virus positives reported in Irish squad puts paid to plans for Tuesday's second meeting of the sides 
Ireland's second ODI against West Indies postponed due to Covid

Ireland were due to play the West Indies on Tuesday at Sabina Park but the game has been postponed. Picture: Cricket West Indies

Mon, 10 Jan, 2022 - 19:20

Martin Claffey

Ireland's second One-Day International against the West Indies has been postponed due to the Covid outbreak in the Irish camp.

Cricket West Indies (CWI) and Cricket Ireland (CI) have issued a joint statement after two further positive cases were reported in the Ireland camp following recent testing. With two players already ruled out due to injury, Ireland have a severely depleted squad.

"The second CG Insurance One-Day International scheduled for Sabina Park on Tuesday, January 11 has therefore been postponed," a Cricket Ireland statement said.

"CWI and CI are in discussions to review the match schedule and are working to explore all possibilities for the series to be completed. The five members of the Ireland team who have returned positive Covid-19 results remain in isolation under the care and supervision of the medical teams.

"Further updates will be provided as soon as possible."

The West Indies beat Ireland by 24 runs in the opening test in Kingston on Saturday.

More in this section

A view of basketball 9/8/2017 Basketball Ireland confirm Cup final schedule
Indianapolis Colts v Jacksonville Jaguars NFL drilldown: Carson Wentz’s epic meltdown throws the Colts’ whole future into doubt
Wimbledon 2021 - Day Six - The All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club Nick Kyrgios tests positive for Covid-19 a week before Australian Open
Novak Djokovic File Photo

Novak Djokovic ‘pleased and grateful’ for Australian visa appeal victory

READ NOW
IE-logo-subscribe

Latest

Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Larry Ryan
Larry Ryan

On the other hand...

ANTHONYDALY_SQUOOSH
IE_Podcast_Logo

The GAA Podcast

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up