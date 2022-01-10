Ireland's second ODI against West Indies postponed due to Covid

Martin Claffey

Ireland's second One-Day International against the West Indies has been postponed due to the Covid outbreak in the Irish camp.

Cricket West Indies (CWI) and Cricket Ireland (CI) have issued a joint statement after two further positive cases were reported in the Ireland camp following recent testing. With two players already ruled out due to injury, Ireland have a severely depleted squad.

"The second CG Insurance One-Day International scheduled for Sabina Park on Tuesday, January 11 has therefore been postponed," a Cricket Ireland statement said.

"CWI and CI are in discussions to review the match schedule and are working to explore all possibilities for the series to be completed. The five members of the Ireland team who have returned positive Covid-19 results remain in isolation under the care and supervision of the medical teams.

"Further updates will be provided as soon as possible."

The West Indies beat Ireland by 24 runs in the opening test in Kingston on Saturday.