Hockey Ireland to benefit from 'unique dual-sponsorship' deal

Hockey Ireland have announced a "ground-breaking" sponsorship deal with SoftCo, as they announced financial automation software company would be supporting the men’s and women’s national teams "on an equal basis".
The company will become the main sponsor to the men’s senior and development programs ahead of a busy 2022 and their ultimate pursuit of Olympic qualification for Paris 2024 for the Green Machine, according to a statement from the organising body.
Irish men’s head coach Mark Tumilty said of the sponsorship: “I am thrilled to see SoftCo coming on board at a vital phase in our development. We have seen the huge impact their support and engagement has had on the women’s team and we are looking forward on building that relationship.
“We have a young side that has grown quickly in 2021 after 18 months out of action with Covid and this is the perfect boost to our program to add serious momentum.”
In 2022, the “Green Machine” will compete in August’s EuroHockey Championship qualifiers in Calais as well as making their debut in the FIH Nations Cup. The events are key stepping-stones in the qualifying process for the Olympics.
SoftCo have supported the women’s team for the past four years and the women’s development program since August 2021 as well as supporting a number of grassroots initiatives.
Hockey Ireland CEO Jerome Pels added: “SoftCo continue to be incredible partners for Hockey Ireland, helping to reach new heights on the world stage.
“This unique dual-sponsorship ties in perfectly with hockey’s ‘equally amazing’ charter, promoting the sport on a gender-equal basis.”