Road Bowling: Wayne Callanan advances to Paddy Barry Cup semi-final

Wayne Callanan qualified for the Paddy Barry Cup semi-final when he beat Andrew O’Callaghan by a bowl at Rosscarbery.

O’Callaghan won the early shots. He was 20m fore at the priest’s house and increased his odds to the foot of the hill. He was still 15m fore after nine to Barry’s boreen. Callanan then played a great bowl to the guesthouse, which O’Callaghan missed by 40m.

O’Callaghan closed the gap with his next, but Callanan held the upper hand past the Quaker’s cross. O’Callaghan got a brilliant 15th to the Bull’s gate and Callanan was too tight left with his reply. This opened the door for O’Callaghan, but he got a poor next shot. Callanan hit back with a great bowl past the pillars and increased his odds past the line.

John Young stayed on track to retain the John-Joe Murphy Cup when he beat Jimmy O’Driscoll by almost a bowl in the semi-final at Bauravilla. He won the first three shots to Robin’s cross where he had 50m odds. O’Driscoll levelled to Dekker’s and they both reached the netting in six, with Young leading by 20m. O’Driscoll led for the only time after two more, but Young edged ahead again with his next to the rock.

Young gained control with two huge bowls from there. He made the bridge in another, where he had just under a bowl of odds. O’Driscoll made a brave bid to rescue the score with a great bowl to O’Donoghue’s. Young missed this by 60m, but beat the line in two more.

Garret Bourke beat Kieran Corrigan by a bowl in the Junior C final at Ballygarvan. Corrigan opened with a sensational bowl past the double-gates, but Bourke beat it and led to the finish. They missed light with their second throws, but Bourke was close enough to loft. He raised a bowl with that loft and held that advantage to the line.

Andrew O’Leary closed with a massive bowl to deny Thomas O’Callaghan at Carraig na bhFear. He got a very short first bowl, while O’Callaghan made the bend with his. O’Leary closed the gap with a super second bowl and was level at the doctor’s.

O’Callaghan gained the upper hand again with a sensational bowl to the creamery, which put him almost a bowl clear. O’Leary got back into it with a good bowl from the cross and won his first lead at the novice line. O’Callaghan regained the lead from there, but O’Leary led the shots to light before Crowley’s cross. O’Callaghan rallied with a brilliant bowl to the cross to take good odds for the last shot. O’Leary played his last one in the track and it ran over the brow and down to the farm. O’Callaghan missed it well.

Ger O’Driscoll beat Adrian Buttimer in a dramatic last shot at Ardcahan. Buttimer shaded the first shot to the bend, but O’Donovan won the next two. Buttimer regained the lead to Croke’s pillars and led to O’Sullivan’s. He then beat a huge bowl from O’Donovan into the hollow. O’Donovan’s next was a sensational bowl to Flynn’s which won him back the lead.

Buttimer levelled with a massive bowl to The Hollies and gained valuable odds to the next bend. He made a mistake from there and O’Donovan led to the last bend. Buttimer beat the line by a metre with a good last bowl, O’Donovan’s reply drifted right and hit a tree but landed on the road and just beat the tip.

Wayne Parkes beat Tom O’Donovan at Lyre while Joe Walsh beat John Tringle by almost a bowl in the Munster Vintage C final at Jagoes Mills.