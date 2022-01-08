Police investigate racial abuse directed at Ashley Cole during FA Cup clash

Police investigate racial abuse directed at Ashley Cole during FA Cup clash

Ashley Cole (Aaron Chown/PA)

Sat, 08 Jan, 2022 - 16:56
Rod Minchin, PA

Police are investigating allegations of racial abuse directed at former England star Ashley Cole during an FA Cup third round tie.

Cole, who played for Arsenal and Chelsea during a lengthy top flight career, was part of the ITV broadcast team for the Swindon Town and Manchester City match.

Reigning Premier League champions Manchester City eased past League Two Swindon 4-1 during Friday’s game at the County Ground.

Swindon Town condemned the abuse, apologised to Cole and said the club was working with Wiltshire Police to bring those responsible to justice.

Swindon owner Clem Morfuni said in a statement: “We are absolutely saddened and deeply disgusted by this, and we cannot stress strongly enough that racial abuse of any kind will not be tolerated by Swindon Town FC.

Racism has no place in the world, and it is incredibly heartbreaking that this still has a place in our game.

“We are currently working with Wiltshire Police on gathering evidence, but those responsible will be punished accordingly.

“On behalf of everyone at Swindon Town FC, we send out our heartfelt apologies to Ashley Cole, and it is with our deepest regret that you had to experience that last night.

“Those few individuals do not represent Swindon Town and will not be welcome at the County Ground.”

Superintendent Phil Staynings, Swindon commander, said: “We are aware that one person was subject to racial abuse at the County Ground following the Swindon Town v Manchester City game.

“We have already commenced an investigation, obtaining statements and securing CCTV.

Further inquiries in relation to this incident are ongoing. Behaviour of this nature is completely unacceptable and will not be tolerated.

There was doubt the tie would go ahead as City currently have 21 members of their “first-team bubble” isolating after testing positive for Covid-19, including manager Pep Guardiola and seven players.

Despite the absences, City named a strong starting XI as stand-in manager Rodolfo Borrell made just four changes from the club’s victory over Arsenal at the weekend.

More in this section

St. Rynagh's players celebrate with the cup 8/1/2022 St Rynaghs exact revenge on Gailltír in All-Ireland final
Garvey's Tralee Warriors v Belfast Star - Basketball Ireland Men's Superleague DCU Mercy survive late Wildcats' attack in Cup thriller
Day Three: The Championships - Wimbledon 2015 Melbourne quarantine feels 'a bit like prison' says Czech tennis star
SwindonPlace: UKPlace: south west
Novak Djokovic File Photos

Djokovic pictured without mask at event after testing positive for Covid-19

READ NOW
IE-logo-subscribe

Latest

Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Larry Ryan
Larry Ryan

On the other hand...

ANTHONYDALY_SQUOOSH
IE_Podcast_Logo

The GAA Podcast

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up