Australia handling Novak Djokovic situation 'really bad' says Nick Kyrgios

Australia’s Nick Kyrgios has called on his country to “do better” in its treatment of Novak Djokovic.

The world number 93, who has a tense relationship with the Serbian, said Australia’s handling of the situation was “bad, really bad”.

Kyrgios wrote on Twitter: “Look I definitely believe in taking action, I got vaccinated because of others and for my mums health, but how we are handling Novak’s situation is bad, really bad.

“Like these memes, headlines, this is one of our great champions but at the end of the day, he is human. Do better.”

It comes as Djokovic’s wife Jelena has expressed her gratitude to the player’s fans for “using your voice to send love to my husband”.

Australian Open defending champion, Serbia's Novak Djokovic waits at an Australian Border Force desk on his arrival at Melbourne Airport on Wednesday. Picture: AP Photo

In Instagram and Twitter posts marking Christmas in Serbia, Jelena Djokovic wrote: “Thank you dear people, all around the world for using your voice to send love to my husband.

“I am taking a deep breath to calm down and find gratitude (and understanding) in this moment for all that is happening.

“The only law that we should all respect across every single border is Love and respect for another human being.

“Love and forgiveness is never a mistake but a powerful force. Wishing you all well!”

A smaller crowd has gathered outside the Park Hotel, a state-run quarantine facility in Melbourne which also houses asylum seekers, on the second day of Novak Djokovic being held there.

A supporter who gave her name only as Tatjana told PA Media she is here to support her fellow Serbian.

“I’m here to support Novak, to set him free, because I think he doesn’t deserve what the Australian government has done to him and it’s not true when they said in the media that they treat everyone equally,” Tatjana said.

“So I’m here to support him and I will always support my Serbian people because we’ve been through so much in the past and I think Novak doesn’t deserve to be in this refugee camp and I don’t think you’ll see any other tennis player in this refugee camp.”

Sue Cranage from the group Grandmothers for Refugees said she had attended to support those seeking asylum who were being held in the hotel, but added: “I don’t particularly like Novak, I don’t follow tennis much, but if he was given a visa to come into the country and he gets here and isn’t allowed to stay that’s wrong.”