Novak Djokovic granted 'exemption permission' to play in Australian Open

World number one Djokovic recently pulled out of Serbia’s ATP Cup team without explanation
Novak Djokovic: Heading Down Under

Tue, 04 Jan, 2022 - 10:55
Press Association

Novak Djokovic looks set to play in the Australian Open after revealing he is heading to the country under a medical exemption.

World number one Djokovic pulled out of Serbia’s ATP Cup team without explanation amid speculation the nine-time champion, who has previously voiced vaccine scepticism, would make it to Melbourne.

However, Djokovic wrote on Instagram: “Happy New Year, everybody! Wishing you all health, love, and happiness in every present moment and may you feel love and respect towards all beings on this wonderful planet.

“I’ve spent fantastic quality time with my loved ones over the break and today I’m heading Down Under with an exemption permission. Let’s go 2022!!”

