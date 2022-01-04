Naomi Osaka makes winning return in Melbourne in first match in four months

Naomi Osaka makes winning return in Melbourne in first match in four months

Naomi Osaka struggled to victory over Alize Cornet in the first round of the Melbourne Summer Set as the reigning Australian Open champion played her first match in four months (Steven Paston/PA)

Tue, 04 Jan, 2022 - 06:22
Jim Cook

Naomi Osaka struggled to victory over Alize Cornet in the first round of the Melbourne Summer Set as the reigning Australian Open champion played her first match in four months.

The warm-up tournament’s top seed, who is back on tour for the first time since the US Open following mental health struggles, will face either Petra Martic or Maryna Zanevska after defeating Cornet 6-4 3-6 6-3 over two hours and two minutes.

“I really love playing here,” Osaka said in comments shared on the WTA after the match.

“I love New York, but this might be my favourite slam so it feels really good to always come back here.”

The Japanese player committed 57 unforced errors, including eight double faults, as she struggled with her accuracy at Melbourne Park.

Osaka took the opening set and took an early break in the second before Cornet fought back to win four straight games and the set.

The former world number one, now ranked 13th, claimed the first three games of the final set then served out the win from a 0-30 deficit.

More in this section

William Hill World Darts Championship 2021/22 - Day Sixteen - Alexandra Palace Peter Wright holds nerve to join darts greats with second world title
No Novak yet but the rest of tennis prepares for Australian Open No Novak yet but the rest of tennis prepares for Australian Open
NFL star Antonio Brown quits Buccaneers mid-game NFL star Antonio Brown quits Buccaneers mid-game
OsakaPlace: UK
Naomi Osaka makes winning return in Melbourne in first match in four months

Heinrich Malan handed top Irish cricket role

READ NOW

Latest

Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Larry Ryan
Larry Ryan

On the other hand...

ANTHONYDALY_SQUOOSH
IE_Podcast_Logo

The GAA Podcast

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up