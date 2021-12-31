Basketball: Rise in Covid cases affects Super League weekend schedule

Ten National League fixtures this bank holiday weekend have been postponed due to Covid-19, Basketball Ireland confirmed on Friday.

The affected games include four InsureMyVan.ie Super League games and two MissQuote.ie Super League contests.

The hotly-anticipated Munster derby between Tradehouse Central Ballincollig versus Garvey’s Tralee Warriors is one of the men's games gone. Also postponed are: Killester against Bright DCU Saints; Griffith College Templeogue's game with UCD Marian; and Moycullen versus C&S Neptune.

In the women's league, Leixlip Amenities Liffey Celtics against DCU Mercy, and WIT Waterford Wildcats’ game with The Address UCC Glanmire have fallen victim to Covid.

Two upcoming MissQuote.ie Super League fixtures - Killester versus Trinity Meteors and IT Carlow Basketball against Fr. Mathews - scheduled for January 2 and 3, remain unaffected so far, with decisions to be made on each fixture on a case-by-case basis, league organisers said.

Last Wednesday's MissQuote.ie Super League game between Singleton SuperValu Brunell and Team Garvey's St. Mary's was postponed, as was the Division 1 contest between NUIG Mystics and Portlaoise Panthers. Thursday's fixture in the InsureMyVan.ie Division 1 between Limerick Sport Eagles and UCC Demons was also called off.

The five National League fixtures that currently remain unaffected by Covid-19 are being assessed by the Men's National Competitions Committee (MNCC) and Women's National League Committee (WLNC) - these committees and Basketball Ireland's National League manager are in regular contact with participating teams. These fixtures are subject to postponement at short notice, should teams be affected by Covid-19.

“We are in constant dialogue with clubs on fixtures and naturally things are changing day-by-day," Basketball Ireland National League manager John Walsh said.

"We are in unprecedented times at the moment with Covid-19 affecting all sports across the country. We will update basketball fans with any fixture cancellations as soon as possible.”

Basketball Ireland CEO, John Feehan, added: “We expected our basketball calendar to be impacted by Covid-19 and have been busy working on contingency plans. Our committees, clubs and National League manager have been in constant communication and we’d like to reassure that all parties are doing their utmost to minimise the disruption, including to the upcoming InsureMyHouse.ie National Cup semi-finals early next month.”

Following this weekend, the InsureMyVan.ie and MissQuote.ie National Leagues will be on hold until after the InsureMyHouse.ie National Cup semi-finals, which take place in Cork from January 7-9.

The latest announcement came as the rise in cases of the virus forced postponements earlier in the week.