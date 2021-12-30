Super League: Only our best will do in Munster derby, says Ballincollig’s Kieran O’Sullivan

Kieran O’Sullivan says nothing less than Ballincollig’s best will suffice when the unbeaten Super League leaders square up against Garvey’s Tralee Warriors in Monday’s Munster derby in Cork.

Take Tralee coach John Dowling at his word or not when he says the visitors are underdogs but the sides lie first and second in the South Conference ahead of the bank holiday duel.

“The players are rested and back preparing hard for top of the table clash, against one of the league favourites Tralee. They have a lot of depth at every position. Our best will only suffice next Monday. We are now seeing the best of Andre Nation at both ends of the floor. This is a top of the table clash and the whole club can’t wait for this important game,” O’Sullivan said.

Tralee coach Dowling says the cancellation for a second successive year of the Castleisland Christmas blitz has denied his squad that extra degree or two of sharpness, adding: “We are going into Ballincollig the underdogs, with no illusions on how we have to play in order to win anything - short of that just won’t cut it.”

Monday’s other game sees winless Moycullen host C&S Neptune at NUIG Kingfisher.

Killester host Bright DCU Saints on Sunday and coach Brian O’Malley highlighted the preparation struggles that all teams have been facing as a result of Covid-19.

“It’s been a very tough few weeks, people have had to isolate away from their families and obviously at Christmas time this is more challenging. We’ve tried to put a session or two together, but have not had the full group together. This is the nature of things and how the virus situation has evolved, I’d say lots of teams are in the same boat, so it’s just try adapt a bit and make sure the prep is covered one way or another.”

In the women’s MissQuote.ie Super League, there’s an equally appealing Monday clash to look forward too, and another Munster derby to boot — WIT Waterford Wildcats hosting The Address UCC Glanmire in another top of the table clash. They’re two of three sides with 7-2 records at the summit.

Wildcats coach Tommy O’Mahony said: “Playing against one of the best teams in the league is always going to be hard, but it’s a task we relish. Glanmire have shown how good a team they are by their results over the last two months. They have outstanding players in every position and we will need every player to contribute to make this into a competitive game.”

His opposite number, Mark Scannell, remarked: “Waterford have been the team of the season, very resilient, well-coached and always tough to beat in the Mercy Gym. Louise (Scannell), Annaliese (Murphy) and Miriam (Loughrey) have had some time off over the past week and we could do with them back from injury, but we’ll be ready. We love the big games and it will give us all an indication of where we are in the greater scheme of things.”

Monday also sees Leixlip Amenities Liffey Celtics take on DCU Mercy with Celtics head coach, Ioannis Liapakis revealing: “Monday’s game is going to be a very difficult, because we’re playing against DCU and tricky because unfortunately we have some injuries and Covid cases. So right now we don’t really know how many players we’re going to have available.

“The last few sessions we had less than 10 players and the same will be for the next few sessions too. So right now our priority is the health and recovery of our players.”



