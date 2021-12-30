Super League: Only our best will do in Munster derby, says Ballincollig’s Kieran O’Sullivan

Men's Super League - Sunday: Griffith College Templeogue v UCD Marian, 3pm; Killester v Bright DCU Saints, 3pm; Monday: Tradehouse Central Ballincollig v Garvey’s Tralee Warriors, 2pm; Moycullen v C&S Neptune, 3pm.
Women's Super League - Sunday: Killester v Trinity Meteors, 5pm; Monday: Leixlip Amenities Liffey Celtics v DCU Mercy, 12pm; WIT Waterford Wildcats v The Address UCC Glanmire, 3pm; IT Carlow v Fr. Mathews, 3pm.
Men's Division 1 - Thursday: Killarney Cougars v Scotts Lakers Killarney, 6.30, Pres Gym; Sunday: Tolka Rovers v EJ Sligo All-Stars, 3pm; Fr. Mathews v WIT Vikings, 5pm; Monday: IT Carlow v UCC Demons, 12.30; Limerick Celtics v Portlaoise Panthers, 6pm.
Women's Division 1 - Sunday: Marble City Hawks v Limerick Celtics, 5pm; Griffith College Templeogue v Swords Thunder, 5.30; Monday: Ulster University v Phoenix Rockets, 7.15.