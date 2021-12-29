Ronnie Long a giant among volunteers keeping every sport on the road

A Welsh suffragette, Elizabeth Andrew, summed up their essence well when she said that: “Volunteers do not necessarily have the time; they just have the heart.”

They don’t much feature in the glitzy award shows and the autobiographies that crowd elite sports’ rarefied marketplace at this time of year, yet volunteers are the lifeblood and the vital pumping organ of it all.

RTÉ included a great one — Jerry Kiernan — in the ‘In Memoriam’ section of their 2021 sport’s awards but forgot another.

To every Irish kid who competed in club athletics in the past three decades Sean Naughton, in his trademark black coat, was ‘Mr Nenagh Stadium.’ As one of the driving forces behind it in 1990 he knew just how much it took, from a voluntary committee to fund and build what was the only indoor track in the country for almost a quarter of a century.

His passing, aged 88, in mid-November, was mourned by many this Christmas but Athletics Ireland have no need of a costly and formal recruitment process to replace him. That’s because his like will surely emerge again from the next generation of volunteers who are already selflessly stoking the sport’s fires.

They were in evidence at every turn at the National Sports Campus in Dublin on December 12 when Athletics Ireland (with help from Fingal County Council and Sport Ireland) hosted a spectacularly successful European Cross-Country Championships.

Six of the 13-strong local organising committee (Liam Hennessy, John Cronin, Dermot Nagle, George Maybury, Karl O’Connell and Claire Shannon) plus Georgina Drumm of the steering committee, were volunteers and, on the day of the event, they were assisted by a whopping 350 more.

It wasn’t the first time Ireland hosted this event and Liam Hennessy was also involved when Limerick played host to the 1979 World Cross Country Championships.

That was another great success famously crowned by John Treacy retaining his global title at Limerick Race Course and its fascinating back story is recalled with great timing in Ronnie Long’s recent memoir The Long Road.

The 86-year-old Mungret man’s phenomenal recall, energy, and enthusiasm for Irish athletics will stir many fond memories for the legions of volunteers and unpaid administrators who have soldiered in the same trenches.

His book is essentially a family memoir but it also captures vital events in the history of Irish athletics that could be lost or unrecorded without this endeavour and it especially illuminates the challenges faced by volunteer sports administrators who do a thankless job we hear little about.

If you’re from Limerick and involved in sport you’ll know Ronnie. Even if you don’t he can probably recite your seed, breed, and generation.

Ireland’s 1987 world indoor 3000m champion Frank O’Mara wrote the foreword and describes Long as “a sports nut and a serial volunteer” for 60 years.

He is a walking encyclopedia on many sporting passions whose career as a salesman (mostly with Matterson’s Bacon Factory) undoubtedly honed his head for figures and faces which proved such a valuable asset to those sports he has served.

With a booming personality and a sales patter that Alan Sugar would die for, Ronnie was an irresistible force and advocate that swung many a deal for Irish athletics and individual athletes over the years.

Unlike Seán Naughton, he didn’t start out as a runner or coach. His first sports were badminton and cycling and he competed for Limerick in the 1955 Rás Tailteann.

The latter sport was then governed by the National Athletics and Cycling Association of Ireland (NACAI) which was a factor, when he got disillusioned by some of its internal politics, in him drifting towards athletics’ administration.

In time, Long became a BLE committee member, national PRO and president (1994) and managed multiple Irish international teams, including the T&F team at the 1976 Olympics).

When BLE was dissolved in 2000 and replaced by Athletics Ireland, Long, unlike some of the older cadre, did not harbour grudges but continued to help out wherever he could.

Years after his stint as PRO ended he would phone up journalists at any hour of the day to discuss performances or make a pitch for an athlete or an event.

This reporter recalls him phoning from his hospital bed once, after a serious medical emergency, and was still talking an hour later. Pithy is not Ronnie’s middle name.

His sonorous voice, if not his face, is known to many, because of his involvement with local radio sport in Limerick.

He always delighted in doing live commentaries, from the back of a truck or in the gantry in Santry Stadium and one resulted in the scar on his left calf. Juggling two microphones while covering the opening of the Tullylease Athletics Grounds in North Cork for a couple of radio stations he rushed in-field to check some results and got struck by a flying javelin.

Yet Long’s favourite element of that story? That 4,000 fans attended this rural event where the sub-four-minute mile featured global superstars like Eamonn Coghlan and John Walker of New Zealand.

Long’s memoir zips along with his customary pace and candour, littered with anecdotes and insights particularly into those World Cross Countries in 1979, a massive voluntary undertaking in the pre-Internet age.

The committee managed to get a commemorative stamp printed to mark it which was black irony considering they were stymied by an 18-week postal strike.

How did they collect the international entries?

They created a postal address care of the Aer Lingus office in London and one of their chief organisers, Bernie Hartigan, who worked for the airline in Shannon, took delivery of them straight off the planes.

“It was all done nice and quietly, but also with the tacit understanding of Limerick’s labour leaders… because this was not a commercial or personal enterprise, but one in the national interest and particularly in the interests of promoting international sport in Limerick,” Long explains, which is a pretty good summation of his own motivation through life.

The 1979 organisers still had several unique hurdles to overcome. Three horses were put down at a race meeting preceding the event and had to be hastily removed when some countries arrived to train there next morning.

The race attracted a single Israeli runner who was put up for the week in a hotel with local javelin thrower Derek Casey as his chaperone. Given the tragedy of the Munich Olympics (1972), the organisers weren’t risking any security threats.

Long recalls that RTÉ’s first offer for the TV rights was only £750 which was swiftly rejected and, with decent sponsorship secured, the huge crowd paying just £2 admission raised £35,000 for BLE, a seminal amount as it formed the seed cash to buy its first office in Glasnevin in 1982.

Long, fittingly, got to attend the recent European XCs where the successors of his volunteering spirit pulled off such a success despite a year’s delay and the constant exigencies created by Covid.

Naughton sadly, missed his book launch and died just a week later, but if there is a heaven for great volunteers (as there certainly should be) then Seán is surely up there watching athletics on a 24-hour loop and laughing at Ronnie’s unashamed confession that he used the occasion of his funeral to “to sell a few of the books.”

Still mingling. Still hustling. Still spreading the good word for athletics and leaving his unique legacy and memories for the next great generation of sporting volunteers.