Who were the road bowling stars of 2021?

Bowling never gets a look-in when it comes to national sports awards. Not even when the Irish men’s team filled the first nine places in the 2008 European Championships were they or their coach, Mark McManus, vaguely in the running for team of the year.

For women in sport, no one could really match Rachael Blackmore in 2021. Kellie Harrington certainly deserved to be mentioned in her company, but arguably Kelly Mallon should also be counted among Ireland’s greatest women stars.

She has played senior inter-county in both Ladies Football and Camogie, has won more All-Ireland senior bowling titles than any woman in history, on top of winning European, World, and Queen of the Roads titles.

It’s the nature of small sports that they don’t get the recognition they deserve. To escape the pall of Covid-19 let’s for a moment consider it Oscar season and imagine the Academy is voting on the bowling stars of 2021. So who are the nominees for best actor and best actress?

Arthur McDonagh’s name would emerge from the envelope for Actor in a Leading Role. He was absolutely supreme when winning his first Munster senior title against James O’Donovan at Baile Bhuirne. This was as confident and compelling a display as has ever graced that arena. He was given a very different test by Thomas Mackle in the All-Ireland final, which would in film terms definitely have been a thriller. Those two performances were above all others this year.

Winning the best actress in a leading role is a bit more tricky. Kelly Mallon won a record ninth All-Ireland senior title, which would definitely put her in the frame. But then Silke Tulk swooped for Queen of the Roads, defeating Mallon in the last shot of a classic. Tulk dominated, was reeled in and finally took it with a great last shot. So who’s in the envelope? Tulk this time for holding her nerve when the chips were really down.

Mallon is guaranteed the Lifetime Achievement Award at some future date. For this year though that accolade would have to go to Carmel Carey. She was brilliant in the Munster final and battled gamely with Mallon in the All-Ireland final. She steps off the stage with a record number of Munster senior titles, European, and Queen of the Roads honours.

John O’Rourke would definitely get the best supporting role for his sublime performance in the All-Ireland intermediate final. His first cousin David Murphy might quibble as he won his fifth King of the Roads to gain all-time joint top spot with Bill Daly. Let’s say he lost out to McDonagh for the leading role.

Other names in for the supporting role would be James O’Donovan, Thomas Mackle, and Martin Coppinger. O’Donovan had a tantalising year. He did most things right, but could not match McDonagh in the Munster final at Baile Bhuirne. He was probably a notch below his best and McDonagh gave the performance of his life. His next big test is at Grange on St Stephen’s Day when he takes on Coppinger, followed by an equally challenging joust with Aidan Murphy at Castletownbere.

Perhaps both Coppinger and Mackle should be discounted, can you really offer Daniel Day-Lewis or Laurence Oliver a chance to win best supporting actor? Coppinger missed out on the championship and King of the Roads, but his recent form is volcanic and with the European championships scheduled for next May he could be back at the top when we review 2022. Mackle won the Ulster final well and gave McDonagh a late test in the All-Ireland, but he knows it was not his best year ever.

For emerging stars, let's include Wayne Parkes, Darragh Gribben, Aaron Hughes, and Eugene McVeigh. Parkes beat Gribben in the last shot of a sensational All-Ireland under-18 final, Hughes was electric in the All-Ireland Junior C final, but McVeigh gets the nod for his Junior B win over Parkes. In the women’s side the nominees are the amazing sisters Hannah and Ellen Sexton and Caoimhe Rafferty, with Rafferty sneaking it for her under-16 win. In the international section, Boston-born, Seán O’Mahony, gets the Oscar for his magnificent Novice I All-Ireland victory at Aughagower.