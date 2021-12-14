Martin Coppinger defeats Aidan Murphy to claim Willie Whelton Cup

Martin Coppinger bowled well to earn a comfortable win over Aidan Murphy in the Willie Whelton Cup at Grange.

Murphy won the first two shots. Coppinger then played a massive third bowl to light at the stud farm. Murphy caught the right with his reply and missed Coppinger’s tip with his fourth one around the bend. Coppinger held the bowl of odds to Holland’s wall. It was still an even bowl after another two to de Barra’s. Murphy then got a decent bowl down the school hill. Coppinger was tight left with his reply, but it took an exquisite rub that directed it down past the school cross and onto Hegarty’s. Murphy made the cross with his next, but he was now two bowls and 40m behind.

Coppinger bowled strongly from there, though Murphy matched him shot-for-shot. Murphy’s last hope of bridging the gap evaporated when he missed light at Barry’s, which left Coppinger well over two bowls clear with the line virtually in sight. Coppinger will be back at Grange on St Stephen’s Day facing Munster finalist James O’Donovan.

Tim Young reached the West Cork Junior final when he beat Donncha O’Brien by almost a bowl at Drimoleague. He won the first two shots, but O’Brien took the third to Caheragh cross. Young regained the lead with an exceptional bowl to Crowley’s corner, which gave him 80m odds. O’Brien cut the odds with a big shot to Sam’s cross, but Young pushed almost a bowl clear again to the end of the wood. He had well over a bowl at the start of the wide road. O’Brien rallied again with two great bowls towards the line. He missed a chance to force a last shot when he missed the line with his next one.

John Shorten led all the way to beat Dan O’Halloran by almost a bowl in the Mid-Cork veteran final at Ballinacurra. He shaded the first three to Brinny cross. They were both out sight at Foley’s in two more, where Shorten’s was just fore. He increased his lead in the next four past the GAA. O’Halloran made the bridge next to cut the lead to 5m. O’Halloran’s next took an unlucky hop and Shorten gained ground with his reply through Innishannon cross. O’Halloran then missed light and Shorten went out to make sight of the line. O’Halloran missed the line with his last.

Noel O’Regan bowled well at Bauravilla to beat Darragh Dempsey and Noel Murphy in the Mikie Hourihane Cup semi-final. A great rub with his second gave him big odds on Dempsey and Murphy at Robin’s cross. Dempsey closed the gap and won his only lead after his eighth to the rock. O’Regan got a great bowl from there, to give him a chance to make the bridge in two more. Dempsey caught the left, which meant he missed the bridge in two. O’Regan raised a bowl on Dempsey with his next shot and had well over a bowl on Murphy, which he held to the line.

Christy Mullins beat Trevor O’Meara by a bowl in Lyre while Wayne Parkes beat Aidan Desmond in the last shot of their Champy Deasy Cup tie at Grange.