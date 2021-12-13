RTÉ Young Sportsperson of the Year shortlist recognises landmark year for women's sport

The 2021 RTÉ Awards will recognise an unprecedented number of female sports stars as the shortlist for the Young Sportsperson of the Year award featured five women among the six nominees.

The shortlist marks another milestone to conclude a landmark year for women's sport, with six women among the eight nominees for the RTÉ Sportsperson of the Year award, including favourites Rachael Blackmore and Kellie Harrington.

The Young Sportsperson of the Year nominees come from sports as diverse as athletics, cricket, cycling, football, soccer, and swimming.

AMY HUNTER

World-record-breaking cricketer Amy Hunter struck an unbeaten 121 against Zimbabwe in October to become the youngest player, male or female, to score a one-day international century, all on her 16th birthday. She had only made her international debut the previous May.

EMMA DUGGAN

The Meath starlet capped a sensational individual championship by scoring 1-2 in a thrilling final defeat of Dublin. The 19-year-old Dunboyne forward scored a total of 3-19 in the championship, as the Royal County claimed the Brendan Martin Cup for the first time and deny Dublin in their drive for five. She also helped her club to first-ever Leinster honours, denying Foxrock Cabinteely seven in a row in the final.

GAVIN BAZUNU

Republic of Ireland’s first-choice goalkeeper had several nights to remember as he became a permanent fixture in Stephen Kenny’s side. The 19-year-old stopper produced a string of world-class saves, the highlight of which was to deny Cristiano Ronaldo from the penalty spot.

LARA GILLESPIE

Ireland’s young cyclist claimed a silver medal at the Under-23 European Track Cycling Championships, finishing second in the individual pursuit in Holland. In doing so, the 20-year-old Enniskerry native continued her impressive haul of medals of recent years.

NICOLE TURNER

The 19-year-old para-swimmer won silver in the S6 50m butterfly at the Tokyo Paralympic Games. The Portarlington teenager qualified for the final with the second-fastest time and backed up that form to land her spot on the podium, finishing in second place behind world record holder Yuyan Jiang of China.

RHASIDAT ADELEKE

The sprinting sensation won double gold at the U20 European Athletics Championships. The 19-year-old became the first athlete since Jodie Williams a decade ago to win a 100/200m double at the event. The Dubliner also broke the Irish 200m record with a time of 22.90.