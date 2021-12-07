Road Bowling association launches new strategic plan

Ból-Chumann na hÉireann delegates voted overwhelmingly to leave the national SDSI (Sports Disputes Solutions Ireland) process at its recent annual convention. It will be replaced by a new internal structure with appeals going to an external body with a specific remit for bowling.

The association also launched a new strategic plan, changed its financial year and moved the date for convention. It rejected a proposal to change the rule governing the breaking of tips. The convention endorsed a new underage All-Ireland format and additional competitions for girls and novice men.

Kenneth Murphy struck with a sensational last shot to beat Brendan O’Neill in the Mid-Cork Junior B final at Béal na Bláth. O’Neill made Kiely’s with great second and third throws to raise a bowl. He held that through the cross. Murphy had it under a bowl at the novice line, but looked to have blown his chance when he missed the last bend. O’Neill played his second last past the bend. Murphy replied with an extraordinary bowl around the bend and beat the line, O’Neill missed it by 10m.

Michael Crowley produced a brilliant last shot too to deny Jimmy Collins in the Mikie Hourihane Cup at Bauravilla, John O’Brien was third. Collins and Crowley raised an early bowl on O’Brien. O’Brien cut the lead with a big shot to the netting. He gained ground to Dekker’s, where he was just 20m off the pace. His challenge faded from there and the contest was a duel between Crowley and Collins.

Crowley won his first lead with a great shot towards the rock. He had 50m odds at O’Sullivan’s, but Collins levelled to the bridge. Collins played a brilliant second last to win a 10m lead for the last shot. Crowley delivered a perfect last shot past the line, which Collins missed.

Denis O’Driscoll beat Muiris Buttimer by a bowl in the West Cork Junior A championship at Drinagh. His win hinged on a great bowl from the pond to the black stick, which put him two bowls clear. Buttimer brought the lead back to a bowl with from Kennedy’s, but O’Driscoll held that lead to the line.

John Cahalane beat Denis O’Sullivan in the last shot of the Carbery Junior championship at Ballydehob. He raised a bowl with his first and held it to light at the cottage. O’Sullivan’s fought back strongly and was in contention for the last shot. Cahalane prevented any late drama by beating the line with a good throw.

David Hubbard had a comfortable win over Alex O’Donovan in the Champy Deasy Cup at Grange. He got a super first shot to light to raise a bowl of odds. He increased that to two bowls before Hodnett’s. He reached the school cross in seven to hold his lead. He increased his odds up the hill and O’Donovan conceded before the line.

Frank Kiely recovered from a bowl of odds down to beat Jerry O’Riordan by a bowl in the Gaeltacht Junior Championship at Clondrohid. O’Riordan opened with a brilliant throw, which raised a bowl of odds. His next two were not as good and Kiely levelled. They were still level at the Bell Inn. Kiely got two great shots from there to Gogh’s lane to raise a bowl of odds, which he held to the line.

At Lyre Michéal O’Sullivan beat Ger O’Driscoll by almost a bowl. There was nothing between them in the shots to the tunnel. O’Driscoll was a few metres fore after four more to Crowley’s bend. O’Sullivan gained a good lead to light at McCarthy’s and increased his odds to the rose bed. He consolidated that lead to the line.

Michael Hickey beat Fionn Dwyer by almost a bowl in a very exciting Novice D final at Dunderrow. Patrick Coffey beat Noel Gould in the last shot at Ballinacurra. Coffey led by a metre after four through Brinny cross. Gould then played a brilliant bowl to light at Foley, which catapulted him almost a bowl clear. He lost those gains in the next two and they were level past Innishannon cross. Coffey got a decisive 50m lead with his second last onto the straight.