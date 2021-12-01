Olympic Federation of Ireland rule out Beijing boycott to 'give the athletes their chance'

The CEO of the Olympic Federation of Ireland (OFI) has ruled out a boycott of next year’s Winter Olympics in Beijing amid growing criticism of China’s human rights record.

Both US President Joe Biden and British Prime Minister Boris Johnson have said their countries might limit the presence of government officials at the Games in what would amount to a diplomatic boycott, while some human rights groups are calling for entire nations to boycott the Games.

China has been accused of facilitating forced labour by detaining about a million Uyghurs and other Muslim minorities since 2016, an allegation it rejects by claiming it is setting up vocational training centres to combat extremism.

Its regime has faced further criticism over the disappearance of tennis player Peng Shuai following her allegation of sexual assault against a retired official from the Communist Party. The International Olympic Committee said its president, Thomas Bach, held a video call with Peng to verify her safety in recent weeks, stating she was “safe and well” and “would like to have her privacy respected”.

Speaking at a press briefing on the build-up to the Games, Peter Sherrard, the chief executive of the OFI, said a boycott had been discussed by the body but that it “wasn’t a particularly long conversation".

“Ultimately, our job is to bring the team to the Games and give the athletes their chance,” he said. “We have looked at (a boycott) and feel that on balance, it’s the right thing to do to bring the athletes. We don’t think boycotting would achieve anything. Sometimes sport is used unjustly to try deal with geopolitical problems that ultimately should be dealt with at political level through diplomacy, through trade, through embargoes and whatever other means there might be.

“We’re not blind to the fact there are challenges but we’re ultimately an athletes-first organisation. Irish people are buying Chinese goods every day of the week. When you bring politics too much into sport, it’s taking the focus away from what should actually be happening at geopolitical level.

“We live in a liberal democracy, our way of life is something that’s very important to us but it’s only a very small part of the way the world is governed. Whether we like it or not, for the Olympics to exist and to bring people together through sport you have to set those things aside and recognise there are differences.”

Ireland will likely have a handful of athletes competing at the Games, and it’s unlikely any will engage in protest on the field of play. On the build-up to the Tokyo Olympics, the OFI’s Athletes Commission surveyed athletes’ opinions on protesting at the Games. While 62% indicated “some form of protest should be allowed”, 67% were opposed to unrestricted protest.

“The vast majority believed the podium was not the best place for them to do that,” said Heather Boyle, the OFI’s communications manager. “They felt using social media, the mixed zone, if they had a political stance, was where they wanted to protest.”