NFL: Rams can't trip Rodgers as Packers  gallop to 36-28 win

Aaron Rodgers isn’t letting his toe injury lower his expectations even as it limits his practice time.

Rodgers threw two touchdown passes and also ran for a score in the Green Bay Packers’ 36-28 victory over the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday. Not bad for someone who hadn’t practiced all week.

“When I step on the field, I expect greatness,” said Rodgers, who says he fractured his pinky toe while working out during his quarantine after a positive COVID-19 test. “Anyone who’s a great competitor feels the same way. I don’t lean on excuses: not practicing, a little toe injury.”

Rodgers went 28 of 45 for 307 yards as the Packers bounced back from a 34-31 loss at Minnesota. The reigning MVP threw touchdown passes of 7 yards to Randall Cobb and 5 yards to A.J. Dillon.

His injury had caused him to practice just once in the week leading up to his 385-yard, four-touchdown effort at Minnesota.

“It definitely isn’t the ideal situation not to practice,” Rodgers said. “But if I can go out there, take mental reps, go through the plan and my preparation and feel good about what I’m doing, and when I get out there, I’ve just got to rely on my instincts. The beauty is it’s an 11-person-a-side game, and I really feel the offensive line allowed me just to settle in.”

The Rams outscored Green Bay 11-0 in the fourth quarter, but their comeback attempt ended when Adrian Amos recovered an onside kick with 17 seconds left.

Green Bay (9-3) has never lost consecutive games within the same season during Matt LaFleur’s three-year coaching tenure. The Packers head into their off week with a 3 ½-game lead over Minnesota (5-6) in the NFC Central.

“We’ve just got to keep stacking wins and ride this momentum,” Packers defensive tackle Kenny Clark said.

The Rams (7-4) dropped their third straight game and continually made mistakes to create scoring opportunities for Green Bay, which scored 16 points off three Los Angeles turnovers.

Meanwhile the Titans ended an era for the Patriots during the 2019 season when they knocked them out of the playoffs in Tom Brady’s final game in New England.

The Patriots are hoping Sunday’s victory over Tennessee will be part of the blueprint to get them back to the postseason without Brady.

Rookie Mac Jones threw two touchdown passes, New England’s defence forced four turnovers and the Patriots earned their sixth straight win, rolling past the undermanned Titans 36-13.

“You’re not gonna win a Super Bowl now. You’re gonna win it in February. We gotta keep that same mindset,” defensive lineman Davon Godchaux said of the victory, which snapped New England’s two-game losing streak to the Titans.

The Patriots (8-4) hadn’t beaten Tennessee since former Patriots linebacker Mike Vrabel took over as coach in 2018. New England improved to 6-1 against AFC opponents this season.

Jaylen Waddle had nine catches for a season-best 137 yards and a touchdown, and the Miami Dolphins forced Cam Newton into one of the worst statistical days of his career on the way to beating the Carolina Panthers 33-10 on Sunday.

Myles Gaskin had two short rushing scores for Miami (5-7), who became the sixth team in NFL history to immediately follow a 1-7 start with four consecutive wins. Duke Riley blocked a punt that led to a score for Miami.

Leonard Fournette’s fourth touchdown of the game, a 28-yard run with 20 seconds left, lifted the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to a 38-31 win over the host Indianapolis Colts. Fournette, who rushed for 100 yards on 17 carries, plowed off the left tackle with Tampa Bay (8-3) trying to set up Ryan Succop for a potential game-winning field goal. He ran through a couple of arm tackles and tumbled into the end zone to complete his huge game. The Colts (6-6) had a final chance after Isaiah Rodgers returned the kickoff 72 yards to the Buccaneers’ 32-yard line. But Carson Wentz’s pass on the final play was intercepted by Pierre Desir at the two-yard line to end it.

In New York, Zach Wilson threw for 145 yards and ran for a touchdown in his return from a sprained knee, helping the Jets to snap a three-game skid. Wilson, the No 2 overall pick in April who missed the last four games, was woeful early in the game and threw an interception but put the Jets (3-8) on top with a four-yard scamper in the third quarter.

