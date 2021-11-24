Basketball: Ireland 'in the right place mentally' to compete at a higher level

Covid restrictions may have driven most of us to distraction last year but they were an ill-wind that blew Irish basketball a lot of good, according to new Irish senior captain Kyle Hosford.

The UCC Demons star says it facilitated his team’s best ever block of sustained training, resulting in them finally winning the European Championships for Small Nations last August at the third time of asking.

Ireland never scored less than 96 points while romping to victories over Gibraltar, San Marino, Andorra, and Malta in Dublin.

That dominance prompted Basketball Ireland to grasp the nettle and enter them back into the top level of European basketball for the first time in over a decade, starting with their Fiba EuroBasket 2025 Pre-Qualifier First Round game against Cyprus on Thursday (5pm Irish time).

“Because of Covid and everything, we had the longest training camp we’ll probably ever have with an Irish team,” Hosford explains.

“We were together from April to August, once or twice a week. You’d hardly get that as a pre-season with a club team, not to mind with a national team.

“That really gelled us together. We knew exactly what way we wanted to play, how to play with different line-ups and styles so that’s why it all came together. We’ve gathered momentum and it’s kind of set us up perfectly for this,” he says of the big game in Nicosia against the host nation.

Ireland are re-entering Europe’s top tier in its foot-hills, in a pre-qualifying group for the 2025 EuroBasket Championships.

They’re the lowest ranked (45th) in it, six places below Cyprus, 10 lower than Austria (who they play in Tallaght on Sunday) and 11 behind Switzerland.

But rankings aren’t hugely relevant, especially considering Basketball Ireland didn’t field any international teams for seven years (late 2009 to 2016) due to a financial problem.

Head coach Mark Keenan is well aware of how close historically Ireland and Cyprus have been, especially from his own days as Ireland’s star point guard.

“We beat Cyprus in the final of the 1994 Promotions Cup, which was the smaller nations tournament back then, and we lost two semi-finals to them, so it’s always been really even between us.

“We’re here to get the win,” Keenan stresses. “We have a great calibre of Irish player at the moment, playing at home, in Europe, or in college in the States. There’s really been a great burst in Irish talent in the last few years.”

Like most international managers he has to maximize their time together whenever they have games and his players are spread particularly far apart.

Six of them play in the domestic Super League, including Hosford, Ballincollig’s Adrian O’Sullivan, and Templogue star Lorcan Murphy.

Their star player, Cork native Jordan Blount, moved from Spain to play with Thor AK in Iceland this season.

Taiwo Badmus also plays in Iceland (Tindastoll), John Carroll and James Gormley play professionally in Spain and Brian Fitzpatrick is with Odessa BC in Ukraine.

Ex-Templeogue star Sean Flood should provide some useful insider knowledge as he joined Cypriot club Omonia Nicosia this season.

Keenan is without US-based Adrian Fulton and Will Hanley and is also without Jason Killeen (retired) and Neil Randolph (not back to full fitness) from last summer’s team. He has elevated Gormley and Stephen James from his extended panel and drafted in Badmus and Fitzpatrick.

Hosford (32) takes over the captaincy from Killeen and doesn’t put a tooth in the challenge that now lies ahead.

“This tournament is a massive step-up. If we were only getting together this week it would have been very tough for us but rolling on from the summer is ideal and, hopefully, we can continue that momentum.

“Basketball Ireland have given us this opportunity and we’re in the right place mentally. We want to come and stay at this level now, not drop in and out of it every few years.

“We knew going into the Small Nations tournament last summer that we were above that level and we finally put a team together and proved we were good enough.

“If this was coming off a Small Nations tournament where we were winning by the bare minimum, it would be different but our confidence is different now.

“We also played Slovakia (ranked 36th in Europe) in two challenge games last July. We could have won one on the buzzer and they beat us by seven in the other so we’re not afraid of any of the teams we’re facing now.”