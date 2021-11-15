Three uncapped players in Ireland senior men’s squad

Cian Heaphy of Coughlan C&S Neptune (in blue) has received his first call up to a senior Ireland squad. 

Mon, 15 Nov, 2021 - 15:23
Nathaniel Cope

Ireland senior men’s head coach Mark Keenan has selected three uncapped players in his extended 19-man squad for this month's FIBA EuroBasket 2025 Pre-Qualifiers Round 1 games. 

Tradehouse Central Ballincollig’s Dylan Corkery and C&S Neptune’s Cian Heaphy have both previously represented Ireland at underage level, while Cian O’Sullivan, who plays with Spanish club Unión Baloncesto Archena, is in line for a first international cap.

Keenan said: “Obviously with Jason Killeen retiring and CJ Fulton playing Stateside, there was always going to be changes and additions to the team and extended squad. We are very happy with the squad of nineteen players we are announcing for this first window of two games. Dylan Corkery has been part of our squad since 2019 and Cian O’Sullivan came into our squad just last summer. Cian Heaphy has been included for the first time. It’s important for us as a management team to be bringing younger quality players through to the senior squad and all three young men have fully deserved their inclusion.” Ireland open their campaign in Cyprus on November 25th, followed by a home game with Austria at the National Basketball Arena on November 28th. The squad will be pared down to 12 ahead of those fixtures.

Ireland will also play Switzerland in Group A of qualifying. The group winners and the best ranked second-placed team from three qualifying groups will progress to the FIBA EuroBasket 2025 Pre-Qualifiers Second Round. Tickets for Ireland versus Austria at the National Basketball Arena will go on sale on Tuesday. The game will also be broadcast live on TG4.

IRELAND SENIOR MEN'S SQUAD:  Taiwo Badmus (U.M.F Tindastoll Sauoarkrokur), Jordan Blount (Thor AK), John Carroll (Bueno Albacete Basket), Dylan Corkery (Tradehouse Central Ballincollig), Paul Dick (Belfast Star), Brian Fitzpatrick (Odessa BC), Sean Flood (Omnia Nicosia), William Hanley (Unattached), Cian Heaphy (C&S Neptune), Kyle Hosford (UCC Demons), James Gormley (Baloncestro Aguimes), Stephen James (Griffith College Templeogue), Lorcan Murphy (Griffith College Templeogue) Adrian O’Sullivan (Tradehouse Central Ballincollig), Cian O’Sullivan (Unión Baloncesto Archena), Eoin Quigley (Garvey’s Tralee Warriors), Conor Quinn (Belfast Star), Neil Randolph (Griffith College Templeogue), Ciaran Roe (Killester).

FIBA EuroBasket 2025 Pre-Qualifiers First Round – Group A fixtures:  25th November: Cyprus v Ireland, 5pm Tassos Papadopoulous Eleftheria SC, Nicosia;  28th November: Ireland v Austria, 5pm, National Basketball Arena (TG4 live).

