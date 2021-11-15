Three uncapped players in Ireland senior men’s squad

Ireland senior men’s head coach Mark Keenan has selected three uncapped players in his extended 19-man squad for this month's FIBA EuroBasket 2025 Pre-Qualifiers Round 1 games.

Tradehouse Central Ballincollig’s Dylan Corkery and C&S Neptune’s Cian Heaphy have both previously represented Ireland at underage level, while Cian O’Sullivan, who plays with Spanish club Unión Baloncesto Archena, is in line for a first international cap.