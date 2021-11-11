Rachel Huijsdens counts on local backing as Ireland face Eurobasket baptism of fire

A holiday romance that blossomed into much, much more means Ireland may have some local support despite returning to the top flight of European basketball with a tough away opening game in Amsterdam today.

That’s because Meath centre Rachel Huijsdens has lots of relatives in the Netherlands thanks to her Dutch dad Marco, who met her mum Helen on a sun holiday over two decades ago.

“I think it was in the Canaries and it was at Christmas actually,” she reveals laughing.

“My mam went on holidays with her best friend and so did my dad. Their best friends got married too but they settled in Holland.”

Her parents initially lived there too but returned to her mother’s native Dunshaughlin when Rachel was just four months old and she jokes that her dad’s job, as a driving instructor, meant he got to know his new surrounds and neighbours unusually quickly.

The family spoke Dutch daily in her childhood so her translation skills might come in handy in the Sporthallen Zuid tonight where she’s hoping some of her father’s extended family will be making some noise for her side.

“Sadly both of Dad’s parents have passed away but it’s a very tight-knit family. I’ve lots of relatives over there. I think a few of them may make the game and I’m hoping they’ll wear their green shirts.”

At 6’3”, Huijsdens (pronounced ‘Howsdens’) certainly inherited her height from her 6’ 7” father.

But for another twist of fate she might have been playing in the most famous GAA victory of this season, even though she modestly insists she wouldn’t have been good enough.

The 22-year-old was a highly prized underage asset for Meath ladies before she concentrated on the hard court.

Her teammate Dayna Finn still manages to combine both for Mayo and Ireland but Huijsdens found it too demanding and, as a fourth-year medical student in Trinity College, is still juggling a lot.

“I played GAA properly up until the (county) U16s but then I was in and out with the minors too much and realised I couldn’t be switching back and forth. I went back to play (GAA) a bit at one stage and nearly tore both of my hamstrings — that gave me a wake-up call,” she jokes.

She got bitten by the basketball bug when “Kelvin Troy did a little camp for our PE class in primary school. That was the first time I ever played. My friend’s dad was a good player so a gang of us joined Dunshaughlin Rockets and we played in the North-East League.”

Selection for the Irish U15 Development squad gave her the confidence to fully pursue the game.

“I was definitely picked initially because I could run. I was playing midfield and just a typical Gaelic head. I loved to run and could catch the ball so I think that’s what they saw in me.”

She joined DCU Mercy when she was 16 and still doesn’t regard herself as a typical post player: “I’m not pounding in on the boards, I prefer running and finding space.”

Of the gifted cohort that won a European U18 B title in Dublin in 2017 and bronze (plus promotion to Division A) in European U20 B in Kosovo in 2019, Huijsdens, Finn, Claire Melia and Sorcha Tiernan now help Ireland step back into the senior top tier.

Just 14 teams of the 38 teams in the hat will qualify for Eurobasket 2023 and Ireland start their qualifying group ranked 35th.

They also face the Czech Republic in Tallaght on Sunday (5pm, live on TG4) but their next game, against top seeds Belarus, is not until November 2022.

Coach James Weldon says the intervening 12 months, with full national competitions and training post-Covid, should leave them much better prepared.

The Netherlands have three players who play professionally in Spain, Europe’s top league, so this is a baptism of fire.

“It’s such a different level that it’ll be a big test of our character if things aren’t working out but it’s really exciting to be playing against players of this level, even to just see what it is you need to work on,” Huijsdens says.

- Tonight’s game is live-streamed on FIBA’s YouTube channel.