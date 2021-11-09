Road Bowling: Brilliant closing bowl gives James O’Donovan upper hand over Aidan Murphy

James O’Donovan beat Aidan Murphy in the last shot of the feature score in the Seán Collins Benefit series at Templemartin on Sunday.

He won the first tip by 30m, but Murphy took the second. O’Donovan won a big lead with a massive bowl to peeping light at Slyne’s corner. He increased that to 100m at the cornfield gap. Murphy cut that lead to just 10m with a big bowl past O’Riordan’s. He only made the end of Collins’ wall with his next. O’Donovan pushed his odds to 100m again and held a good lead through the schoolhouse cross. Murphy missed the stonefield bend with his 11th and O’Donovan made light to extend his lead.

Murphy did well with his next bowl past the bend. O’Donovan was well right with his reply and beat the tip by just 20m. The same odds separated them at Buttimer’s lane. Murphy cut the odds to just two metres with a big bowl to the monument. They beat the pub cross in two more, with the tips level facing up the final stretch. Murphy made the end of the pub with and won the lead for only the second time. O’Donovan closed with a brilliant bowl past the line. Murphy responded with a good one too, but it missed the tip.

Vincent Kiely finished strongly to beat Denis Wilmot. Wilmot started well, but lost momentum when he missed Slyne’s corner. Kiely bowled strongly from there to gain a big lead at the schoolhouse cross. Wilmot played a good bowl towards the stonefield bend, but it hopped left. Kiely replied with a sensational bowl well past the bend, which put him a shot clear. He followed with another big one to Buttimer’s lane to take his lead close to two bowls.

Part of the Seán Collins benefit was also played at Ballinacurra on Saturday. Here Jim Coffey beat Jerry Murphy by almost two bowls. He gained a big early lead. Murphy clipped the odds to 40m at Foley’s, but lost ground with his following shot through the nooks. Coffey pushed clear again.

Brendan O’Neill and David Hubbard had good wins at Lyre. Hubbard beat Alex O’Donovan by a bowl. They were locked together until O’Donovan’s form dipped to McCarthy’s bend and Hubbard powered a bowl clear to the line. O’Neill beat Conor Creedon. Creedon won a big lead with a brilliant second. O’Neill closed the gap past the tunnel, but Creedon raised a bowl with a huge shot past Crowley’s wall. O’Neill fought back and won the lead at McCarthy’s bend and won by 120m.

Noel Gould beat Cian Boyle in the Cork city Junior A semi-final at Whitechurch. He won the first shot well, but Boyle levelled in the next two to the farm. There was little between them onto the straight. Boyle won his first lead with a big shot to Downey’s. Gould played a good one from there, which Boyle took two to beat. Gould kept the lead close to a bowl despite a strong finish from Boyle and secured the bowl of odds with his big last shot.

Adrian Buttimer beat John Young by almost a bowl in the West Cork Junior B championship at Togher Cross. Young opened with a big bowl, which Buttimer just missed in two. Buttimer recovered to win the lead after eight to the chips. They reached Hurley’s pillars in three more. Buttimer followed with two great bowls to the garage where he had 50m odds. Young hit back with a big shot past the school to regain the lead by 50m. Buttimer was back in control after making light in two more. He consolidated his lead with a big bowl towards the line. Young missed the line with his last shot and Buttimer didn’t have to throw again.

Darragh Dempsey beat John Nagle in the Carbery championship at Leap to continue his impressive rookie season in adult competition. Nagle won the first two shots. Dempsey’s third went right, but Nagle missed the chance to gain odds. Dempsey settled from there. He raised a bowl with a huge eighth shot past O’Sullivan’s. He turned that into two bowls with another big one to the forge.