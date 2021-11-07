Basketball: Tradehouse Central Ballincollig break from the pack

Tradehouse Central Ballincollig are the only unbeaten side in the InsureMyVan.ie Super League after a hard-fought 86-73 win at Moycullen.

The Cork side now top the South Conference table after Garvey’s Tralee Warriors slipped to their first defeat of the season, losing 97-91 at NUIG Maree. In the North Conference, Griffith College Templeogue also fell to their first league loss this season, going down 83-78 in a Dublin derby defeat by Killester.

Tradehouse Central Ballincollig showed no ill effects of their cup exit to Warriors when recording a 86-73 victory at Moycullen. There was little to separate the sides in the opening half, with Moycullen leading 42-41 at the break. But the visitors had a 10-point cushion, 69-59, going into the final quarter, before seeing the game out. Andre Nation was again to the fore for the Cork side with 26 points, with Milorad Sedlarevic contributing 13, as Ireland international Adrian O’Sullivan chipped in with 11. Moycullen’s top scorers were Grant Olsson (24), Joseph Tummon (12), and Josh Marvesley (11).

Tradehouse Central Ballincollig head coach Kieran O’Sullivan said: “We got off to a slow start and got going on offence in the second through transition plays and accurate shooting. We knew we had a run in us at half time, and terrific play by Pau Cami, Keelan [Cairns], and Andre Nation gave us a lead in the fourth quarter. The final score didn’t reflect the closeness of the game.”

On Saturday, NUIG Maree stunned Warriors, 97-91. Deondre Jackson impressed, picking up 26 points, followed by Lovre Tvrdic (16), and Eoin Rockall (15). Nikola Roso top-scored for Garvey’s Tralee Warriors with 18, while October’s Super League Player of the Month Aaron Calixte added 16 points and Darragh O’Hanlon had 16 points also.

NUIG Maree head coach Charlie Crowley took a lot of positives from their win.

“We came out tonight ready to play, and we had to do if we were to stay in the game,” he said. “Garvey’s Tralee Warriors are a phenomenal outfit with some real star-studded players. And the game was nip-and-tuck right throughout. [Aaron] Calixte and [Nikola] Roso bring a dynamic which is hard to match, but our guys tonight had their number. When you’re playing such talent, it’s about limiting their impact to benefit your own success, and I think we did that well.

“Our defence made it hard on the opposition, and that was the benchmark for the game. Some players really stepped up to the mark again to prove why they’re in our team — Eoin Rockall showing the country not to forget about him out in the west!

“Overall, really happy, but again it’s just one win, it kind of makes up for one of the two other losses. We’ll enjoy tonight, recoup Monday, and all roads lead to Belfast.”

Meanwhile, Griffith College Templeogue slipped to a home 83-78 Dublin derby defeat against Killester in the North Conference, while there was late drama as Xabier Arriaga’s buzzer-beater three-pointer for Team 360 Financial Killorglin sealed a dramatic 90-89 win at C&S Neptune. Arriaga scored well throughout for Team 360 Financial Killorglin, posting 17 points, while Allan Thomas had 30 points and Simon Francis scored 24 in their win. Nil Sabata (21), Roy Downey (18), and Miles Washington (16) were C&S Neptune’s top scorers.

DBS Éanna fended off a second-half fightback from UCD Marian to claim a 70-69 win, while Bright DCU Saints are still awaiting their first win after they were beaten 67-59 at home by Belfast Star.

In the MissQuote.ie Super League, DCU Mercy, Singleton SuperValu Brunell, and WIT Waterford Wildcats remain the early pace-setters after each won for 4-1 records.

DCU Mercy were 76-67 winners over Killester on Sunday. Alarie Mayze had 30 points, followed by Bailey Greenberg (17) and Hannah Thornton (11). Thornton’s fellow Irish international Michelle Clarke was impressive for Killester with 25 points, followed by their two Americans Shannon Powell (17) and Myah Taylor (13).

On Saturday, Singleton Supervalu Brunell won 74-68 at Trinity Meteors. It was a tightly fought contest, the sides were 35 apiece at half-time and just six points separated them at the final buzzer. Shannon Ryan shot 18 points for Singleton Supervalu Brunell, backed up by Kwanza Murray (16) and Kelly Sexton (14). A’lexxus Davies led the charge for Trinity Meteors, scoring 18, followed closely by Sarah Kenny (17), with Dayna Finn posting 11 points.

WIT Waterford Wildcats picked up their fourth consecutive win, beating Team Garvey’s St. Mary’s 86-57. Rachel Thompson was a standout performer on the night for the victors, slotting 28 points. Kate Hickey (17) and Jaz Walker (10) also shone. Lorraine Scanlon was top scorer for Team Garvey’s St. Mary’s, scoring 18 points, followed by Denise Dunlea (11) and Rheanne O’Shea (7).

The Address UCC Glanmire bounced back from two consecutive Super League losses with an emphatic victory over IT Carlow on Friday (101-48). Shooting was impressive across the board for the Cork side, as Gianna Smith (20), Carrie Shephard (18) and Áine McKenna (18) led the scoring. Top scorers for IT Carlow were Lauren LaPlant (14), Alyssa Velles (11), and Ava Coogan (10).

Fr Mathews picked up their first win of the season, as they beat Leixlip Amenities Liffey Celtics, 76-70 at Fr Mathews Arena.

Fr Mathews held the lead right from the first quarter, due in no small part to the scoring of Shannon Brady, who shot 24 points. Gráinne Dwyer (19) and Aisling McCann (13) also scored well for Fr Mathews.

Ciara Bracken shot 20 points for Leixlip Amenities Liffey Celtics, with Adrienne Jackson and Áine O’Connor each bagging 13.