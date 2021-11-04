Relief for basketball as underage indoor sport given green light

Indoor sports for underage teams can resume with immediate effect after the Government today amended its Covid guidelines concerning indoor sports for all age-grades up to U18.
In a tweet this afternoon, Minister of State for Sport Jack Chambers said indoor games/competitions can take place for those under the age of 18 following Government agreement to amend guidelines.
Deep uncertainty had surrounded indoor sports for underage teams and individuals after guidelines issued by Sport Ireland last week stated that a Covid cert was needed for those taking part. But of course it is not possible for U12 players to produce a Covid cert as they are not eligible for the vaccine.
Basketball Ireland cancelled all school and juvenile competitions last weekend in light of the guidelines and the inability of U12 players to produce the required Covid cert.
This anomaly, however, has today been corrected, clearing the way for the resumption of training and match activity for indoor sports.
Sport Ireland, according to Minister Chambers’ tweet, will provide updated detail to the relevant sporting organisations.