Relief for basketball as underage indoor sport given green light

Deep uncertainty had surrounded indoor sports for underage teams and individuals
Relief for basketball as underage indoor sport given green light

Picture: ©INPHO/Tommy Dickson

Thu, 04 Nov, 2021 - 12:34
Eoghan Cormican

Indoor sports for underage teams can resume with immediate effect after the Government today amended its Covid guidelines concerning indoor sports for all age-grades up to U18.

In a tweet this afternoon, Minister of State for Sport Jack Chambers said indoor games/competitions can take place for those under the age of 18 following Government agreement to amend guidelines.

Deep uncertainty had surrounded indoor sports for underage teams and individuals after guidelines issued by Sport Ireland last week stated that a Covid cert was needed for those taking part. But of course it is not possible for U12 players to produce a Covid cert as they are not eligible for the vaccine.

Basketball Ireland cancelled all school and juvenile competitions last weekend in light of the guidelines and the inability of U12 players to produce the required Covid cert.

This anomaly, however, has today been corrected, clearing the way for the resumption of training and match activity for indoor sports.

Sport Ireland, according to Minister Chambers’ tweet, will provide updated detail to the relevant sporting organisations.

More in this section

IABA appear before The Joint Oireachtas Committee on Tourism, Culture, Arts, Sport, Gaeltacht and Media Bernard Dunne gets backing of officials at Oireachtas hearing 
Pakistan become the first team to make the T20 World Cup semi-finals Pakistan become the first team to make the T20 World Cup semi-finals
Keylan Cassidy before the fight 2/11/2021 Keylan Cassidy bows out of AIBA World Elites
#Basketball
Yorkshire v Sussex - LV= Insurance County Championship - Emerald Headingley

Yorkshire batter Gary Ballance admits to using racial slur towards Azeem Rafiq

READ NOW

Latest

Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Larry Ryan
Larry Ryan

On the other hand...

ANTHONYDALY_SQUOOSH
IE_Podcast_Logo

The GAA Podcast

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up