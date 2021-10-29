Basketball chiefs 'seek clarity' on juvenile games after vaccination announcement

There is doubt emerging on the return to indoor sporting activity for children as Basketball Ireland announced that they have been informed by Sport Ireland that all participants must be vaccinated against Covid-19.

Exceptions to this apply to those who can show they have recovered from Covid-19 as well as international and National League matches. However, Basketball Ireland say they have been told that where there is "mixed immunity" from the virus, participants must remain in pods.

With children under the age of 12 not vaccinated against the virus, juvenile games are unlikely to be allowed take place, unless another exemption is granted.

Venues are now allowed admit spectators up to 100% of normal capacity if the persons are fully vaccinated, or have proof they’ve recovered from Covid, provided they can be seated, wear face coverings and social distance, according to the latest government guidelines for indoor sport.

"Basketball Ireland is continuing to work with Sport Ireland and we are seeking clarity on how these guidelines will apply to participants under the age of 18," a statement from the governing body said. "Submissions have been made to government and an early response is expected. In the meantime, competitive games at all levels (bar National League and international level) are restricted to players, officials and spectators who hold Covid vaccination certificates or proof of recovery from Covid-19.

"As previously stated, Basketball Ireland have been advised by Sport Ireland that organisers are entitled to ask for such certificates to determine the status of participants."

Basketball Ireland chairman, Paul McDevitt, said: “Basketball Ireland continues to be in ongoing dialogue with Sport Ireland and we’ve asked for these updated guidelines to be revisited and are seeking a number of clarifications from government. We are disappointed by this change in policy by the government and a lack of consultation with the affected NGB’s (national governing bodies).

"Basketball is the country’s largest indoor sport and these new directives impact massively on our sport and our members, who will naturally be frustrated by this news. We shall await government clarifications, which we expect next week," he added.